President named to lead Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park

HealthPartners has announced that Roxanna Gapstur has been named president of Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.

Gapstur has been part of the HealthPartners leadership team for 10 years, most recently serving as the St. Louis Park hospital’s chief operating officer.

“Roxanna has been instrumental in helping to set a strategic vision for Methodist Hospital that has led to significant growth, while improving the quality of care and overall experience for patients,” said Mary Brainerd, president and CEO of HealthPartners. “In her new role, Roxanna will continue to build the culture at Methodist and support the teams who provide such great care for our community.”

Gapstur joined Park Nicollet in 2006. Park Nicollet combined with HealthPartners in 2013. In addition to her hospital role, she is also the senior vice president of hospice, homecare and geriatrics. Gapstur has previously served as chief nursing officer.