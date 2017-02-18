St. Louis Park police blotter

These reports were filed Jan. 29-Feb. 4 with the St. Louis Park Police Department:

Theft

• Police recovered a stolen truck Jan. 29 on the 3700 block of Oregon Avenue South.

• A wallet was reported stolen Jan. 29 on the 2800 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

• A cell phone was reported stolen Jan. 31 on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street, which includes St. Louis Park High School.

• A jacket was reported stolen Jan. 31 on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street.

• Shoes were reported stolen Feb. 1 on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

• A package was reported stolen Feb. 2 on the 3100 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

• Police made theft-related arrests Feb. 2 on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

• A bicycle was reported stolen Feb. 3 on the 4100 block of Vernon Avenue South.

Burglary

• Residential burglary was reported Jan. 29 on the 1400 block of Kentucky Avenue South.

• Residential burglary was reported Jan. 29 on the 4500 block of West 39th Street.

• Commercial burglary was reported Feb. 2 on the 7900 block of Highway 7.

Vandalism

• A garage door was reported damaged Feb. 1 on the 400 block of Shelard Parkway.

• A vehicle was reported damaged Feb. 2 on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street.

Other

• A dog bite was reported Jan. 30 on the 2700 block of Webster Avenue South.

• Also reported were eight assaults that led to at least six arrests, six domestic disputes, three incidents of driving under the influence, two hit-and-run crashes involving property damage and 11 other thefts.