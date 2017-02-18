South Lake Minnetonka Public Safety Report: Feb. 1-8

South Lake Police reports

Included in the South Lake Police Feb. 2-8 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 2 – An individual reported an attempted phone scam on Gillette Curve, Shorewood. No financial loss reported.

Feb. 2 – Tonka Bay male was arrested for fourth-degree driving while impaired after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Chaska Road and Highway 7 in Shorewood. Driver refused to submit to a breath test.

Feb. 3 – Minneapolis male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of cocaine and methamphetamine after he was stopped for erratic driving near George Street and Water Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 3 – An individual reported someone had stolen her purse from her vehicle on Highway 7 in Excelsior.

Feb. 3 – An individual reported being harassed by an individual on Mill Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 3 – Chanhassen male cited for possession of marijuana on Highway 7 and Mill Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 4 – An individual reported a customer that was upset a book was not available for pickup on Water Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 4 – An individual reported two juvenile males running on the Excelsior Elementary roof on Oak Street in Excelsior. No damage reported.

Feb. 4 – An ATV crashed on Manitou Road and Northrup Road in Tonka Bay. No injuries reported.

Feb. 5 – Tonka Bay female was arrested for driving while impaired after she was stopped for speeding near Shorewood Lane and Smithtown Road in Shorewood. Test results are pending.

Feb. 5 – Officers found a key lock-box open and empty on Excelsior Boulevard, Excelsior. Upon investigation officers learned the business had removed the keys due to the remodel.

Feb. 6 – An individual reported fraudulent credit card activity on Meadville Street in Greenwood. No financial loss reported.

Feb. 6 – Civil matter between friends on Smithtown Road, Shorewood.

Feb. 7 – An individual reported someone had taken $50 from his possession three to six months ago on Division Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 8 – An individual reported a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway on Third Avenue in Excelsior. Officers found out it was a pizza delivery driver who was at the wrong address.

Excelsior Fire District reports

Included in the Excelsior Fire District Jan. 30-Feb. 1 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 1 – Fire alarm at Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.

Feb. 1 – Motor vehicle crash at Boulder Bridge Drive and Smithtown Road in Shorewood.

Feb. 1 – Fire alarm at Water Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 1 – Medical at Minnetonka Boulevard in Deephaven.

Feb. 3 – Medical at Northern Road in Deephaven.

Feb. 5 – Medical at Wood Drive in Shorewood.