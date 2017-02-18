Jewish community centers in St. Louis Park and St. Paul create new position

The Sabes Jewish Community Center and the St. Paul Jewish Community Center have announced the appointment of Soni Cohen as chief communications officer for both organizations.

This newly created position, the first shared leadership role between the two centers, will guide the marketing and communications strategies for both organizations.

The two centers have sought to collaborate more closely for the past three years. Both organizations explore Jewish identity through film, performance, theater and visual arts, literature and Jewish learning. Last December, more than 800 people attended the first metro-wide Jewish community center event “It’s About Time.”

“This new marketing and communication role allows us to continue building on the momentum of the fabulous successes we have already achieved, while at the same time meet the unique needs and goals of each JCC,” said Michael Waldman, St. Paul JCC’s chief executive officer.

Joshua Wert, Sabes JCC’s CEO, said, “Soni has been working closely with the leadership of the St. Paul JCC and it’s a natural evolution that she take on this bi-city leadership position, a first for both organizations.”

Cohen has been serving as the Sabes assistant executive director. She will begin her new role March 1.