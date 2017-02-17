Trojan girls test Hopkins Thursday

Wayzata hopes for upset win

With two rounds remaining on the Lake Conference girls basketball schedule, Wayzata is the only team with a mathematical chance to share the championship with Hopkins.

It would be miraculous if that happened. Hopkins is 6-0 in conference play and 23-0 overall. Wayzata is a team that’s stock is rising with 4-2 conference mark and a 17-5 overall record.

In the first meeting between the teams this season, Hopkins shot 62 percent from the field in an 85-55 win. Wayzata ninth-grade point guard Jasmine Smiley (center) takes control on the fast break in a recent non-conference game against Sioux Falls Roosevelt as teammates Shaelie Olsen (41) and Mimi Schrader (42) rush to fill the outside lanes. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

“We get them at our place this time,” said Wayzata head coach Mike Schumacher. “Last Friday, Hopkins took it to Edina [73-52] without its leading scorer, Paige Bueckers. We know how good they are. It’s no secret, we’ll have to handle their pressure. They don’t let you run an offense. We also have to use our size, and we have to be able to score.”

Hopkins head coach Brian Cosgriff is apprehensive.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Wayzata is one of the three or four best teams in the state,” he said. “And Wayzata is a difficult place to play. They have a lot of talent, and I know they’ll be ready for us.”

Wayzata is coming off a comeback win against Eden Prairie Feb. 10.

After trailing by 10 points early in the second half, Schumacher’s girls rallied to take the decision, 60-52.

“We put high, full-court pressure on them and had a 14-2 run early in the second half,” the coach noted. “The press seemed to bother them. You can’t take any game for granted in the Lake Conference. Eden Prairie is a good team.”

Sophomore forward Kallie Theisen was money in the bank for Wayzata with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Camryn Hay, Wayzata’s senior center was a difference-maker with a stat line that included nine points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

Trojan point guard Mimi Schrader scored 14 points and hit important free throws late in the second half.

“It was a team victory,” said Schumacher. “One player can’t put on a full-court press.”

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]