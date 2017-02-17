Or Emet to screen ‘Beautiful Tree, Severed Roots’ Saturday, Feb. 25

Or Emet will screen the documentary “Beautiful Tree, Severed Roots” 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

Richard Logan, president of the Society for Humanistic Judaism and past president of Or Emet, will present the film.

The documentary is a study of a struggle to maintain Jewish identity, telling the story of how Igor and Erica Mann, Jewish refugees from Nazi Europe, went on to build lives of service and accomplishment in Kenya. The film shows how three generations wrestled with their multiple, competing identities: Jewish, British subjects and white Kenyans.

Logan is a retired professor of human development and former faculty member at the University of Nairobi in Kenya. He worked with Erica Mann on projects and stayed as a house guest for an extended period in the 1990s.

A short humanistic Jewish Sabbath service will precede the program.

There is no cost to attend. A children’s program will take place at the same time as the adult program. A reception will follow.

Or Emet’s services and programs are in the Beit Knesset, Room M-28, at the Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Road S. in St. Louis Park.

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit oremet.org.