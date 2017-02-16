Tonka boys take state Alpine skiing title

For the fifth time in school history, Minnetonka High is the state boys Alpine skiing team champion.

The Skippers added to their title collection Feb. 15 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik with a 166-151 margin over Lake Conference rival Edina, the second-place finisher.

Minnetonka skied fast and consistently on both runs.

Senior Sergi Piguillem was the Skippers’ leader with a combined time of 1:17.98 for his two runs.

Minnetonka also had strong performances from senior Marshall Quist (1:21.39), sophomore Andrew Weigel (1:22.07) and freshman Alex Piguillem (1:23.39).

Jack Hanzlik and Benjamin Callister are the other members of Minnetonka’s state-meet team.

Another area individual stood out in the state competition. Zach Dekko of Blake School placed fourth overall with a time of 1:16.15.

Breck School’s Louis Weiner took eighth place, while Bloomington’s Kyle Schneider finished 17th, Breck’s Liam O’Neill took 18th and Edina’s Daniel Brunker followed in 19th.

Elliott Boman, a senior from Cannon Falls was the individual state champion with a time of 1:14.53.

Girls Alpine

On the girls course at Giants Ridge, it was a tight battle between Blake School’s Nellie Ide and Orono’s Rosie Hust.

Ide took the title with a combined time of 1:13.63 and Hust earned second place in 1:14.54.

Eden Prairie’s Becca Devine earned ninth place with a time of 1:19.14.

Chisago Lakes won the state Alpine girls title, scoring 152 points to 143 for second-place Lakeville North. Mankato West finished third with 136 and Orono was fourth with 134.

Minnetonka took sixth place in the team standings. Members of the Skippers’ state-meet squad are Meredith Swirtz, Anna Trenary, Megan Dolliff, Piper Gartner, Abby Ness and Kylie Landa. Swirtz finished 21st overall.

Blake School finished seventh with a team that includes Ide, Lauren Nida, Anabella Walser, Nora Higgins, Georgia Clark and Sarah DeMane. Nida finished 17th

