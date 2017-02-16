St. Louis Park Senior Program highlights

The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting these activities:

• The class “Introduction to Needle Felting” details a technique that requires no knitting or water. Instructor Leslie Granbeck will help students learn to felt wool using barbed needles. Participants can design ornaments, pins, bracelets and more items. The class will be 2-5 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

• The American Western film “Dances With Wolves” is the “Friday Films and Popcorn” movie scheduled 10 a.m.-noon Friday, March 3. The PG-13 film is the story of a Union Army lieutenant who travels to the American frontier to find a military post.

• The next Grand Ole Opry Country Music Jam is 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, with accordion music by Mary Jo Mileski at noon. People of all ages and skill levels may play and listen to country music.

The senior program is at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd.

For more information and to register, call 952-928-6444. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees.