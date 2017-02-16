School Board – MINNETONKA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 276

Unapproved

(Legal Edition)

SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES

February 2, 2017

The School Board of Minnetonka Independent School District #276 met at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2017 in the Community Room at the District Service Center, 5621 County Road 101, Minnetonka, Minnesota. Chairperson Pam Langseth presided. Other Board members present were: Mark Ambrosen, Katie Becker, Heidi Garcia, John Holcomb, Lisa Sumner, Lisa Wagner, and Superintendent Dennis Peterson, ex officio.

Prior to the meeting, Board members recognized MHS Debate Team State Qualifiers and DECA State Qualifiers.

Chairperson Langseth called the meeting to order and asked that everyone stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

The Board:

Approved the agenda (Wagner, Sumner).

Heard a school report from MME.

Approved Policy #546: Study-Travel Programs (Becker, Sumner).

Accepted a bid for construction of a gymnasium at Groveland Elementary (Holcomb, Garcia).

Accepted a bid for construction of a parking lot at Groveland Elementary (Holcomb, Wagner).

Approved FY17 budget adjustments (Holcomb, Sumner).

Approved the purchase of a new data/phone system (Garcia, Becker).

Consent Agenda items approved in one motion: Minutes of January 5, 2017 Regular Meeting; Study Session Summary of January 19, 2017; Payment of Bills; Personnel Items; Gifts and Donations; Electronic Fund Transfers; Conservation Easement for Area Southwest of Pagel II; and American Indian Parent Committee Resolution (Wagner, Becker).

Adjourned the meeting at 8:10 p.m. (Wagner, Becker).

/cyv/ Heidi Garcia, Clerk

The above are abbreviated minutes of the proceedings of the Minnetonka School Board. Once approved by the Board, minutes may be read in full on the District website at www.minnetonkaschools.org.

Published in the

Excelsior-Shorewood

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor

February 16, 2017

652153