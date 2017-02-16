School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 270

Official School Board Minutes Summary

Regular Meeting of the School Board

January 24, 2017

The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District 270 was conducted on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, in Room 223 of the Eisenhower Community Center. The meeting was called to order at 7:02 p.m.

School Board members present: Chair Wendy Donovan, Vice Chair Kris Newcomer, Treasurer Steve Adams, Directors Betsy Anderson, Warren Goodroad, Doobie Kurus, and Dave Larson.

School Board members absent: None

Student Board reps present: Ian Baxter (grade 11) and London Lowmanstone (grade 12)

Student Board reps absent: Anna Anderson (grade 10)

Staff members present: Superintendent John Schultz and

Director of Business Services/Board Clerk John Toop

Staff members absent: None

There were no requests to address the Board during the Open Agenda portion of the meeting.

Baxter and Lowmanstone updated the Board on events/activities at Hopkins High School.

Superintendent Schultz updated the Board on his recent work-related activities.

Newcomer moved, Adams seconded, to approve the agenda as amended. Carried.

Adams moved, Larson seconded, to approve the Consent Calendar as presented: a) Approval of Minutes Regular Meeting & Executive Session conducted on December 20, 2016; b) Approval of Minutes Regular Meeting Conducted on January 10, 2017; c) Appointments Probationary; d) Appointments Classified; e) Appointments Extracurricular; f) Requests for Leave of Absence; g) Resignations; h) Termination; i) Park Nicollet Medical Advising Agreement; j) Area Learning Center Fiscal Host Agreement (West Education Alternative School). Carried.

Adams moved, Newcomer seconded, to approve disbursements in the amount $4,441,944.99 for the period of December 29, 2016 through January 16, 2017. Carried.

The Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Program (LTFMP) is entering Phase VI, with the majority of work at Hopkins High School and Katherine Curren Elementary School over the summers of 2017 and 2018, at an approximate cost of $17 million. In September 2016, the Board approved issuance of bonds (in the amount of approximately $15 million) for Phase VI; the remainder will be funded through the LTFMP Pay as You Go Levy.

Joel Sutter, representing Ehlers & Associates (the Districts financial advisor), reviewed the bids received earlier in the day from Piper Jaffray; Baird; FTN Financial Capital Markets; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC; Northland Securities, Inc.; and Bank of America Merrill Lynch on the sale of $14,140,000 general obligation facilities maintenance bonds, Series 2017A. Sutter recommended that the bid be awarded to Piper Jaffray, who came in with the lowest bid.

Adams moved, Newcomer seconded, to approve the resolution awarding the sale, determining the form and details, authorizing the execution, delivery, and registration, and providing for the payment of General Obligation Facility Maintenance Bonds, Series 2017A to Piper Jaffray. Those voting in favor thereof: Adams, Anderson, Goodroad, Kurus, Larson, Newcomer, and Donovan. Those opposed: None. Carried.

Linda Gardner, Director of Special Services, along with Julie Boehmer-Winslow, Coordinator of Title I Part A & Part D, shared information focused on homelessness and how the District is responding to this increasing student population.

Gardner provided information surrounding the Special Services Program in Hopkins to provide a broader understanding as the Board considers the 2017-18 budget.

Katie Williams, Director of Community Education, Communications & Marketing, along with Holly Magdanz, One Voice Coordinator, presented District results of students participating the Minnesota Student Survey conducted in early 2016.

Chair Donovan explained that as part of the decision-making process surrounding reconfiguring District schools to K-5, 6-8, and 9-12, the Board will host two community forums on February 6 and 16, 2017. The Board was asked to review the proposed invitation for the community. Anderson moved, Newcomer seconded, to approve the change (removal of would be renamed middle schools and from the invitation). Carried.

Board members reported on recent educational activities/events in which they have participated.

Adams moved, Newcomer seconded, to adjourn the meeting at 9:21 p.m. Carried.

John Toop, Clerk

As per M.S. 123B.09 Subd. 10, section 331A.01, subdivision 10, this is only a summary. For a complete copy of the meeting minutes, visit http://www.hopkinsschools.org/about-us/school-board/board-meeting-minutes or request a copy by emailing [email protected]

Published in the

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

February 16, 2017

652546