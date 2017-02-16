School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 270

Official School Board Minutes

Executive Meeting of the School Board

February 7, 2017

An executive meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District 270 was held in the Eisenhower Community Center Boardroom on February 7, 2016, commencing at 8:55 p.m.

School Board members present: Vice Chair Wendy Donovan, Vice Chair Warren Goodroad, Treasurer Steve Adams, Directors Betsy Anderson, Michael Doobie Kurus, Dave Larson, and Kris Newcomer.

School Board members absent: None

Staff present: John Schultz Superintendent, Nik Lightfoot Assistant Superintendent, and John Toop Director of Business Services

The Executive Session was called pursuant to Minnesota Open Meeting Law, Minn. Stat. 13D.03 to consider strategy for labor negotiations related to the HEA (Hopkins Education Association) contracts for the 2017-18 & 2018-19 school years. No action was taken at this time.

The executive session was called in accordance with Minnesota laws and the entire meeting was recorded.

The Executive Session adjourned at 9:40 p.m.

John Toop, Clerk

Published in the

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

February 16, 2017

652542