School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 270

Official School Board Minutes
Executive Meeting of the School Board
February 7, 2017
An executive meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District 270 was held in the Eisenhower Community Center Boardroom on February 7, 2016, commencing at 8:55 p.m.
School Board members present: Vice Chair Wendy Donovan, Vice Chair Warren Goodroad, Treasurer Steve Adams, Directors Betsy Anderson, Michael Doobie Kurus, Dave Larson, and Kris Newcomer.
School Board members absent: None
Staff present: John Schultz Superintendent, Nik Lightfoot Assistant Superintendent, and John Toop Director of Business Services
The Executive Session was called pursuant to Minnesota Open Meeting Law, Minn. Stat. 13D.03 to consider strategy for labor negotiations related to the HEA (Hopkins Education Association) contracts for the 2017-18 & 2018-19 school years. No action was taken at this time.
The executive session was called in accordance with Minnesota laws and the entire meeting was recorded.
The Executive Session adjourned at 9:40 p.m.
John Toop, Clerk
Published in the
Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post
February 16, 2017
652542