Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN

DISTRICT COURT

FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Case Type: Probate/Mental Health

Court File No.: 27-PA-PR-17-82

In Re Estate of

KATHLEEN PATRICIA DOTY,

Deceased

Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the above-named Decedents Will dated July 24, 2014 has been filed with the Registrar herein and the application has been granted informally probating such will. Any objections may be filed in the above, and the same will be heard by the court upon notice of hearing fixed for such purpose.

Notice is hereby further given that informal appointment of Margaret Lavanger whose address is 7990 Meadowood Drive, Rockford, MN 55373 as personal representative of the above-named decedent has been made. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative and the personal representative is empowered to fully to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate, unless objections thereto are filed with the Court (pursuant to Section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders.

Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to said personal representative or to the Probate Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: February 8, 2017

Alonna J. Warns

Registrar

Kate Fogarty

District Court Administrator

Attorney:

Esther M. Lerman, #62315

1155 Centre Pointe Drive, Suite 10

Mendota Heights, MN 55120

651/452-1431

[email protected]

Published in the

Plymouth Sun Sailor

February 16, 23, 2017

652494