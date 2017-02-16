Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN DISTRICT COURT

FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 27-PA-PR-17-116

In Re: Estate of

Douglas Lloyd Clobes aka

Douglas L. Clobes,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated December 15, 2016 and a Separate Writing under Minn. Stat. 524.2-513 dated December 24, 2016. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Earl Moore, Jr., whose address is 3450 Longfellow Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407, to serve as the personal representative of the decedents estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: February 8, 2016 Julie Peterson

Registrar

Kate Fogerty

Court Administrator

Sussman+Parkhurst, PLLC

Cameron M. Parkhurst

MN# 264593

222 North 2nd Street, Ste 300

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Telephone: 612-465-0097

Facsimile: 612-465-0095

e-mail:

[email protected]

Published in the

Hopkins- Minnetonka Sun Sailor

February 16, 23, 2017

652327