Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

ON-SALE INTOXICATING & ON-SALE SUNDAY LIQUOR LICENSE

REGARDING: The City Council of the City of St. Louis Park will conduct a public hearing to consider an application from GC 8028, LLC dba KAI & Little Crustacean for an On-Sale Intoxicating and On-Sale Sunday Liquor License for the premises located at 8028 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.

WHEN: Monday, March 6, 2017 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: St. Louis Park City Hall Council Chambers – 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

QUESTIONS: Contact the City Clerks Office at 952-928-2840.

HOW TO COMMENT: Attend the meeting and you will be heard or submit written comments.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

Melissa Kennedy

City Clerk

AUXILIARY AIDS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST AT LEAST 96 HOURS IN ADVANCE. TO MAKE ARRANGEMENTS CONTACT THE CLERKS OFFICE AT 952-924-2505.

