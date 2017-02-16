Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EXCELSIOR

Public Hearing
for a Variance for Internally-Illuminated Wall Signs
Take Notice, John Voskamp, Lift Brands, has made application for a Variance to continue the use of internally-illuminated signs for Yoga Fit and Snap Fitness located at 494 Water Street and 470 Water Street, respectively. The Citys Zoning Ordinance (Sec. 24-11(c)) prohibits internal or back lighting of signs. P.I.D. # 35-117-23-13-0091
The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 27, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., in the Excelsior City Council Chambers, located at 339 Third Street, at which time it will take public comments on the proposed Variance request.
Ann Orlofsky
City Clerk
Excelsior, Minnesota
Published in the
Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor
February 16, 2017
