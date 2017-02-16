Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EXCELSIOR

Public Hearing

for a Variance for Internally-Illuminated Wall Signs

Take Notice, John Voskamp, Lift Brands, has made application for a Variance to continue the use of internally-illuminated signs for Yoga Fit and Snap Fitness located at 494 Water Street and 470 Water Street, respectively. The Citys Zoning Ordinance (Sec. 24-11(c)) prohibits internal or back lighting of signs. P.I.D. # 35-117-23-13-0091

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 27, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., in the Excelsior City Council Chambers, located at 339 Third Street, at which time it will take public comments on the proposed Variance request.

Ann Orlofsky

City Clerk

Excelsior, Minnesota

Published in the

Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor

February 16, 2017

652850