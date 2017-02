St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano will lead a walk 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 around Westwood Lake.

Interested individuals may meet at the Westwood Hills Nature Center interpretive building; walkers will depart at 9 a.m. Attendees can ask the mayor questions and provide comments for discussion.

Westwood Hills Nature Center is located at 8300 W. Franklin Ave. in St. Louis Park.

Info: 952-924-2500