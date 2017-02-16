Letter: St. Louis Park should limit the sale of tobacco products

To the Editor:

The tobacco industry works really hard at targeting our children, as emphasized in recent anti-youth-smoking ads. As a long time public health professional, I appreciate tough anti-smoking ads, but that isn’t enough to counter intense marketing to children.

Tobacco marketing to young people uses enticing names and products like Gummy Bear E-Juice and grape-flavored cigars. Big Tobacco claims otherwise are beyond unbelievable. Big Tobacco knows that hooking kids means lifelong customers who will invest an hour’s take-home pay daily for tobacco until it kills them.

While ads are useful, we need policies to protect youth in St. Louis Park, like Minneapolis has done. The city should raise the age of sale to 21 and only allow flavored tobacco products to be sold in tobacco stores where children are not allowed. This has been done in two states and 200 cities. We need St. Louis Park as a community to step up and counter tobacco marketing to our children.

Michael N. Hindin

St. Louis Park