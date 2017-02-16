Community & People • Education Greenwood students battle it out at robotics tournament Published February 16, 2017 at 8:00 am By Jason Jenkins Greenwood Elementary fourth-grade students gather Feb. 9 for the school’s second annual SpheroExo robotics team tournament. Approximately 75 students and 26 teams competed in the tournament. (Submitted photo) The Hot Doggers team poses with their first-place trophies Feb. 9 after the SpheroExo robotics team tournament. From left, Aiden Judickas, Joey Noble, Drew Punzenberger and Aswath Sunil. The competition invited students to engineer an exoskeleton, or Exo, around a spherical iPad-controlled robot called a Sphero. Teams were given a budget to purchase materials like pins, straws and pipe cleaners to affix to their Exo for the tournament. The goal: To pop the balloons attached to other teams’ Exos and defend their own balloons. (Sun Sailor photo by Jason Jenkins) Members of The Flaming Fire Ants team meet Feb. 9 for Greenwood Elementary School’s second annual SpheroExo robotics tournament. (Submitted photo)