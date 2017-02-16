Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF EXCELSIOR

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2017 STREET AND UTILITY IMPROVEMENTS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received by the City of Excelsior at the office of the City Manager until 10:00 a.m. local time, Friday, March 10, 2017, at the Excelsior City Hall located at 339 Third Street, Excelsior, MN, and will be publicly opened and read at said time and place by representatives of the City of Excelsior. Said proposals for the furnishing of all labor and materials for the construction, complete in-place, of the following approximate quantities:

12,500 SY Full Depth Bituminous Reclamation

2,000 TON Bituminous Non Wear

1,200 TON Bituminous Wear

4,000 LF Concrete Curb and Gutter

18,000 SF Concrete Sidewalk

500 LF Sanitary Sewer Main (8-12)

1,800 LF DIP Watermain (6-8)

4,000 LF HDPE Watermain Directionally Drilled

(8-10)

350 LF RCP Storm Sewer (12-24)

1,200 SY Sodding

400 LF Epoxy Pavement Striping

The provisions of Minn. Stat. 16C.285 Responsible Contractor are imposed as a requirement of this contract. All bidders and persons or companies providing a response/submission to the Advertisement for Bids/RFP of the City shall comply with the provisions of the statute.

The bids must be submitted on the Proposal Forms provided in accordance with the Contract Documents, Plans, and Specifications as prepared by WSB & Associates, Inc., 701 Xenia Avenue South, Suite 300, Minneapolis, MN 55416, which are on file with the City Manager of Excelsior and may be seen at the office of the Consulting Engineers or at the office of the City Manager.

Complete digital Proposal Forms, Plans, and Specifications for use by Contractors submitting a bid are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for a nonrefundable fee of $25.00 (including the current City of Excelsior General Specifications and Standard Detail Plates for Street and Utility Construction dated February 22, 2017) by inputting Quest project #4793325 on the websites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.

An optional paper set of Proposal Forms, Plans, and Specifications may be obtained from the Consulting Engineers, WSB & Associates, Inc., 701 Xenia Avenue South, Suite 300, Minneapolis, MN 55416, for a nonrefundable fee of $75.00 per set, check payable to WSB & Associates, Inc., which includes $25.00 for the current City of Excelsior General Specifications and Standard Detail Plates for Street and Utility Construction dated February 22, 2017. Potential bidders will be required to purchase a current copy of the City General Specifications. Once the current City General Specifications are purchased, future purchase of project plans and specifications may not require additional purchase of the City General Specifications dated February 22, 2017.

Bids will only be accepted from Contractors who purchase digital or paper Bidding Documents as specified above.

No bids will be considered unless sealed and filed with the City Manager of Excelsior and accompanied by a cash deposit, cashiers check, or certified check, or bid bond made payable to the City of Excelsior for five percent (5%) of the amount bid, to be forfeited as liquidated damages in the event that the bid be accepted and the bidder fail to enter promptly into a written contract and furnish the required bond.

No bids may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of opening of bids. The City of Excelsior reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

DATED: February 6, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

s/s Ann Orlofsky

City Clerk

Excelsior, MN

Published in the

Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor

February 16, 2017

652703

http://sailor.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/02/652703-1.pdf