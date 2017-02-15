Community & People

South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: Feb. 17-14

By

Friday, Feb. 17
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: ‘FINDING NEMO’
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Community Education
Info: bit.ly/2kNWlW2

‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkatheatre.com

THE WHISKIES
CONCERT
When: 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: Victor’s on Water
Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com

Saturday, Feb. 18
BREAKFAST
AT THE LODGE
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org

BIRD BANDING
When: 9 a.m.-noon
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org

MINNESOTA YOUNG BIRDERS CLUB
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org

TWINED KNITTING
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org

‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkatheatre.com

STOP, LOOK, ART: MAKE A POP-OUT BOOK
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org

GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com

THE ABIDERS
When: 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: Victor’s on Water
Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com

PASADENA ‘68 AND SHAKEDOWN CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

Sunday, Feb. 19
BREWGRASS
SUNDAYS
When: Noon-2 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkatheatre.com

RAPTORS IN THE YARD
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org

INTRODUCTION TO TAXIDERMY
When: 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org

Monday, Feb. 20
PRESIDENTS DAY – CITY OFFICES CLOSED NO SCHOOL

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org

EXCELSIOR MASONIC MEETING
When: 6-10 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Temple
Info: excelsior113.org

Tuesday, Feb. 21
CARD CRAFTERS
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

WOOD CARVERS
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

KNITTING GROUP
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center
Info: excelsiorrotary.org

BEADING
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

WINTERS FARMERS’ MARKET
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

Wednesday, Feb. 22
LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynard’s
Info: lmerc.org

QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org

EXCELSIOR LION’S CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Jake O’Connor’s
Info: 952-201-1348

MAHJONG
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

DRIVER IMPROVEMENT CLASS
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

OPEN MIC
When: 5-10 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com

LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION DISTRICT MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: lmcd.org

Thursday, Feb. 23
BRIDGE
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

TEEN TIME
When: 4-5:30 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org

OPEN LATE
THURSDAY
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

SIZZLE FOR A CAUSE
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Lafayette Club, 2800 Northview Rd., Minnetonka Beach
Info: sizzleforacause.com

MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED DISTRICT BOARD MEETING
When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Where: MCWD Offices, 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: minnehahacreek.org

‘LITTLE WOMEN’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mount Calvary
Info: mountcalvaryarts.org/theatre301

Friday, Feb. 24
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com

VICTOR’S ON VINYL: ROLLING STONES
When: 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Victor’s on Water
Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com

‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkatheatre.com

‘LITTLE WOMEN’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mount Calvary
Info: mountcalvaryarts.org/theatre301