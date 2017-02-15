South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: Feb. 17-14

Friday, Feb. 17

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE

TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: ‘FINDING NEMO’

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Community Education

Info: bit.ly/2kNWlW2

‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkatheatre.com

THE WHISKIES

CONCERT

When: 8-10:30 p.m.

Where: Victor’s on Water

Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com

Saturday, Feb. 18

BREAKFAST

AT THE LODGE

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

BIRD BANDING

When: 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

MINNESOTA YOUNG BIRDERS CLUB

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

TWINED KNITTING

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista

Info: threeriversparks.org

‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkatheatre.com

STOP, LOOK, ART: MAKE A POP-OUT BOOK

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

GLOBAL WINE

TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

THE ABIDERS

When: 8-10:30 p.m.

Where: Victor’s on Water

Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com

PASADENA ‘68 AND SHAKEDOWN CONCERT

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

Sunday, Feb. 19

BREWGRASS

SUNDAYS

When: Noon-2 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkatheatre.com

RAPTORS IN THE YARD

When: 2-4 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

INTRODUCTION TO TAXIDERMY

When: 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

Monday, Feb. 20

PRESIDENTS DAY – CITY OFFICES CLOSED NO SCHOOL

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

EXCELSIOR MASONIC MEETING

When: 6-10 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Temple

Info: excelsior113.org

Tuesday, Feb. 21

CARD CRAFTERS

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

WOOD CARVERS

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

KNITTING GROUP

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR

ROTARY CLUB

When: Noon

Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

BEADING

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

WINTERS FARMERS’ MARKET

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

Wednesday, Feb. 22

LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR

ROTARY CLUB

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: lmerc.org

QUILTING GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

FAMILY STORYTIME

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

EXCELSIOR LION’S CLUB

When: Noon

Where: Jake O’Connor’s

Info: 952-201-1348

MAHJONG

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

DRIVER IMPROVEMENT CLASS

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

OPEN MIC

When: 5-10 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION DISTRICT MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: lmcd.org

Thursday, Feb. 23

BRIDGE

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

TEEN TIME

When: 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

OPEN LATE

THURSDAY

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

SIZZLE FOR A CAUSE

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Lafayette Club, 2800 Northview Rd., Minnetonka Beach

Info: sizzleforacause.com

MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED DISTRICT BOARD MEETING

When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.

Where: MCWD Offices, 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: minnehahacreek.org

‘LITTLE WOMEN’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mount Calvary

Info: mountcalvaryarts.org/theatre301

Friday, Feb. 24

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE

TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

VICTOR’S ON VINYL: ROLLING STONES

When: 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Victor’s on Water

Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com

‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkatheatre.com

‘LITTLE WOMEN’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mount Calvary

Info: mountcalvaryarts.org/theatre301