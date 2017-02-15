South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: Feb. 17-14

Friday, Feb. 17
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: ‘FINDING NEMO’
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Community Education
Info: bit.ly/2kNWlW2
‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkatheatre.com
THE WHISKIES
CONCERT
When: 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: Victor’s on Water
Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com
Saturday, Feb. 18
BREAKFAST
AT THE LODGE
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org
BIRD BANDING
When: 9 a.m.-noon
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
MINNESOTA YOUNG BIRDERS CLUB
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
TWINED KNITTING
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org
‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkatheatre.com
STOP, LOOK, ART: MAKE A POP-OUT BOOK
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org
GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com
THE ABIDERS
When: 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: Victor’s on Water
Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com
PASADENA ‘68 AND SHAKEDOWN CONCERT
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
Sunday, Feb. 19
BREWGRASS
SUNDAYS
When: Noon-2 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkatheatre.com
RAPTORS IN THE YARD
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
INTRODUCTION TO TAXIDERMY
When: 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
Monday, Feb. 20
PRESIDENTS DAY – CITY OFFICES CLOSED NO SCHOOL
PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
EXCELSIOR MASONIC MEETING
When: 6-10 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Temple
Info: excelsior113.org
Tuesday, Feb. 21
CARD CRAFTERS
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
WOOD CARVERS
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
KNITTING GROUP
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center
Info: excelsiorrotary.org
BEADING
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
WINTERS FARMERS’ MARKET
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com
EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us
Wednesday, Feb. 22
LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynard’s
Info: lmerc.org
QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org
EXCELSIOR LION’S CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Jake O’Connor’s
Info: 952-201-1348
MAHJONG
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
DRIVER IMPROVEMENT CLASS
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
OPEN MIC
When: 5-10 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION DISTRICT MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: lmcd.org
Thursday, Feb. 23
BRIDGE
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
TEEN TIME
When: 4-5:30 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org
OPEN LATE
THURSDAY
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com
SIZZLE FOR A CAUSE
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Lafayette Club, 2800 Northview Rd., Minnetonka Beach
Info: sizzleforacause.com
MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED DISTRICT BOARD MEETING
When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Where: MCWD Offices, 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: minnehahacreek.org
‘LITTLE WOMEN’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mount Calvary
Info: mountcalvaryarts.org/theatre301
Friday, Feb. 24
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
GLOBAL WINE
TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com
VICTOR’S ON VINYL: ROLLING STONES
When: 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Victor’s on Water
Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com
‘STEEL MAGNOLIAS’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkatheatre.com
‘LITTLE WOMEN’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mount Calvary
Info: mountcalvaryarts.org/theatre301