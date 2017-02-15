Royals, Trojans in marquee boys hoop matchup Friday

Wayzata holds first place in Lake standings

With the Lake Conference boys basketball season coming down to the wire, Wayzata (4-1) and Hopkins (3-2) are in a close title race.

They will meet at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Hopkins Lindbergh Center, when Hopkins, the defending state Class 4A champion, will try to break a two-game losing streak against the Trojans.

“This game and the one we have with Woodbury on Saturday [the 18th] will give us a better idea what we need to do the rest of the season,” said Hopkins head coach Kenny Novak Jr. “We have had some growing pains this year with guys playing new positions, and our basic feel for one another needs to improve. Wayzata is a tough matchup for us because they have so many guys who can shoot it. We need to cover those spots on the perimeter.” Sophomore point guard Jacob Beeninga (2) of the Wayzata High boys basketball team is open on the breakaway. He scored 29 points in two games last week. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Three of the shooters Novak is referring to are sophomore guard Jacob Beeninga and senior captains Gavin Baumgartner and Ryan Lindberg. If any of the three gets hot, he can move the scoreboard in a hurry. If all three get hot, the Trojans almost always come out on top.”

In the first meeting between Hopkins and Wayzata last month, Wayzata ran away with it, 81-55, on its home court.

Playing at the Lindbergh Center, Hopkins could have a better chance this time.

“Hopkins is talented and well-coached,” said Wayzata head coach Bryan Schnettler. “The first time around, we made them take tough shots, and we hit the boards hard. We can’t leave them open on the perimeter.”

Hopkins has good outside shooters, just like Wayzata, with senior Ishmael El-Amin and freshman Blaise Beauchamp as the leading threats. Hopkins senior forward Simon Wright is finally healthy after being sick for much of the season, and he’s another player with a good outside shooting touch.

“Our spacial awareness is still not where it needs to be,” said Novak. “We are scoring a lot of points, but we’ve had to spend more time on defense than I would have liked. We need to make our opponents earn it.”

Wayzata lost a non-conference game to East Ridge 75-69 Feb. 7 before regrouping to win an important Lake Conference game over Eden Prairie, 75-62, Feb. 10.

“The Eden Prairie game was a huge one for us,” said coach Schnettler. “We held their leading scorer [Owen Chose] to only five points. Drew Galinson did a great job on him and everyone else helped. Drew can really guard people.”

Baumgartner took care of business on the offensive end against Eden Prairie, scoring 25 points. Lindberg added 17 and Beeninga chipped in with 12.

“Our big guys, Alex Jensen and Mitchell Faust, had some great hustle plays,” Schnettler noted.

In the loss at East Ridge, Galinson led Wayzata with a 19-point performance. Beeninga scored 17, while Baumgartner and Lindberg each added 11. Ben Grosse had seven points.

“Give East Ridge credit,” said Schnettler. “They had a lot of back cuts [for baskets] and I don’t think they missed a shot the last five minutes of the game.”

Last week’s split left the Trojans with a season record of 18-2.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]