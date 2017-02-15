Overtime thriller goes Trojans’ way

Hockey team advances in sectionals

Prior to Saturday’s Section 6AA girls hockey playoff game between Wayzata and Benilde-St. Margaret’s, each team had won a game in the season series.

So it was no surprise to fans that the playoff game was another close battle. In fact, extra time was needed to determine the winner, as Wayzata finally prevailed 3-2 on a goal by defenseman Emily Wisnewski at 3:24 of overtime.

“It was an exciting game,” said Wayzata head coach Jess Christopherson. “The two teams are evenly matched. I felt we outplayed them, but it was a real grinder.”

Benilde-St. Margaret’s opened the scoring in the first period, when Marie DeCesare snuck one past Wayzata goaltender Stephanie Garvis at 10:46. Megan Truman carded the assist.

At 14:37 of the first period, Wayzata drew even with Alexa Ocel scoring on Katie Hameed’s assist.

Annika Swanson gave Wayzata the lead at 12:23 of the second period, scoring on Megan Marshall’s assist.

Both teams had chances in the third period, but the only goal was by Grace Juckniess of BSM, who converted DeCesare’s assist.

Just before the overtime began, Christopherson had a chance to talk with the Trojans in a huddle by the bench.

“I told them to relax and put the puck on net,” she said.

Wisnewski found her opening and buried a shot with captain Natalie Heising assisting on the game-winner.

“It seems like whenever Emily gets her shot on net, she scores,” said Christopherson. “Our depth helps us in a game like this. It doesn’t matter who gets the goals.”

Of course, there was a big celebration around the goalie, Garvis, who stopped 25 of 27 BSM shots to record the victory.

“One of my favorite things about Stephanie is her confidence,” said Christopherson. “Both of our goalies, Stephanie and Grace Boswell-Healey, have had a nice year.”

Wayzata’s victory boosted the team’s season mark to 10-15-1.

“We have played one of the toughest schedules I’ve ever seen,” said Christopherson, who coached six seasons at Coon Rapids High before taking the Wayzata job this season. “I give our girls a lot of credit for buying into the system and for being so resilient.”

By beating Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Wayzata earned a berth against the state’s top-ranked team, Edina, in the semifinals Feb. 15. The game was in progress as the Sun Sailor began arriving at homes and newsstands this week.

The winner of that contest will advance to the Section 6AA championship game at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the University of Minnesota’s Ridder Arena.

Captain Natalie Heising (10) of the Wayzata High girls hockey team moves in to receive a breakout pass from a teammate as Benilde-St. Margaret’s forward Samantha Deterding (19) looms in the background Feb. 11 at Parade Ice Garden in Minneapolis. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)