Minnetonka Theatre’s southern belles present ‘Steel Magnolias’

The sweet and sassy Southern comedy, “Steel Magnolias” will premiere 7:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 17 at Minnetonka Theatre, 18285 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka.

Based on Robert Harling’s own experience growing up in rural Natchitoches, Louisiana, “Steel Magnolias” explores the bonds between six women who are all sass and brass, at Truvy’s beauty salon where, “there is no such thing as natural beauty!”

“Playwright Harling penned his debut play to honor the passing of his beloved sister,” Director James Cada said. “Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, these Southern spitfires gather each week to bond over hairstyles and small town gossip. They support each other through thick and thin, sharing in an emotional makeover as survivors who blossom through adversity.”

Harling wrote the story in honor of his sister who he lost to Type 1 diabetes.

The character of Shelby Eatenton Latcherie is based on his sister, and the other women are based on his mother and their friends.

“Its a very realistic play,” said Cada. “This is like a slice of southern life.”

Originally the story was in a novel format, but was quickly changed to a play where the dialogue influences the relationship between the six women.

“The South has a way of telling stories and putting a lot of humor and high emotions around everything,” said co-director Susanne Cada. “So he found that dialogue was able to convey that kind of support system his mother and sister had with their close friends.”

The play combines light-hearted comedy and quirky but strong female characters who are, as the title suggests, “as delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel.”

The Minnetonka High School all female cast said it was important building the relationships on-stage as much as it was off-stage.

“One of things that we had to make sure the friendship was there,” Ellie Keseley said, She plays Truvy Jones in the play.

“We’re all different ages but we all seem to get along,” added Aliyah Busselberg, who plays Clairee Belcher. “This production is multi-generational.”

Keseley said the Cadas reiterated Harding’s message in the play that the women are real and should not be treated as caricatures.

“One of things that we did was grounding everything in real relationships and we tried to connect in some way to our characters,” added Amanda Tahnk-Johnson, who plays M’Lynn Eaton. “It became important that we started finding ways to connect to the characters just to make it more real for us.”

The majority of the play takes place in Truvy Jones’ hair salon. The women connect by doing each other’s hair and gossiping and sharing about each other’s lives. Each of the women stands out in their own ways.

“There is so much that is true and genuine about these characters,” said Aubrey Salita, who portrays Shelby Eatenton Latcherie. “With my character, there is so much going on with Shelby and she struggles with being a diabetic. She keeps a lot in. I translated that to today in that you don’t know everything that is going on in someone’s life and even in the play the women don’t know everything that is going on with each other. These women open up to each other and are there for each other.”

For a number of the women in the cast, this was their first experience doing a smaller non-musical production.

“This experience has taught me to act more truthfully and change my mannerisms based on scenes,” said Clair Tomari-Leak, who is Annelle Dupuy Desoto in the play. Maddy Smerillo, in the role of Ouiser Boudreaux, added she learned how to better project her voice.

“A play like this for high school students is that they learn that comedy isn’t easy and there is certain things you need to do, such as setting up a joke delivery … and reaction to the humor,” Susanne Cada said. “They need to learn that as a team and it’s a very crucial thing to learn as an actor. We try to bring in life experiences … and teamwork is very important when these kids go on after high school.”

The production of “Steel Magnolias” is playing 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17, 24 and 25; and 2 p.m. Feb. 18, 19 and 26 at Arts Center on 7 – Studio Theatre.

Tickets are $15 for adults and seniors and $10 for youth. General admission seating and group rates are available.

For more information, visit minnetonkatheatre.com or call 952-401-5898.

