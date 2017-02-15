Level 3 sex offender moving to Hopkins, notification meeting Feb. 15

The Hopkins Police Department has announced that a level 3 sex offender as moved, as of Wednesday, Feb. 15, to the vicinity of Mainstreet and Sixth Avenue North in Hopkins.

The department will host a community meeting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 715 Minnetonka Mills Rd., Hopkins, to provide information and hear questions and concerns related to the offender.

James Andrew Wilson was convicted in December 2009 of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving an adult female. James Wilson

Level 3 is the highest level of sex offenders classified in Minnesota statute.

Law enforcement is required to release this information by Minnesota state law. Wilson has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is not wanted by the police at this time.

Two other registered predatory offenders are currently listed as residing in Hopkins.