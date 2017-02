To the Editor:

The Reader’s Choice Winners are always enjoyable to read. I was pleased to see that my daughter and hair stylist, Julie Paulus, was again chosen as “Best Stylist” and “Best Colorist.”

However, she has not been at Hair Shortage in over 10 years. She works at the Your Total Look salon near St. Louis Park High School. I also want to congratulate the many who made this list.

Frank Freedman

St. Louis Park