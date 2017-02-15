Excelsior Elementary fourth-grader ascends to the top in national rock climbing

Excelsior Elementary fourth-grader Gywn Noller from Chanhassen competed at the Feb. 10-12 USA Climbing Bouldering Youth National Championships in Salt Lake City.

Gwyn, 10, took fifth place in the qualifiers, eighth in the semi-finals and finished sixth in the finals for female youth D (ages 5-11).

Gwyn competed against 30 of the top climbers in the nation, ages 5-11, in bouldering, which is a form of rock climbing that’s performed without the use of ropes or harnesses.

The climbers were required to climb as far as possible on a 15-foot wall. The wall was unveiled to the competitors only moments before they competed.

“I’m a little nervous because I don’t know what to expect,” Gwyn said before nationals. “I’m preparing by practicing more and training harder.”

Gwyn placed third at the Bouldering Youth Divisional Jan. 9-10 in Chicago. The top six divisional climbers went on to nationals.

“I’m so excited to compete,” Gwyn said. “It feels really great because I worked so hard and I made it.”

Gwyn said her goal was to be the top three in every competition she enters, a goal she achieved.

“We’re so proud of her,” said her mother, Diana Noller. “She had a goal and it was to be in the top and she worked hard for it. We’re thrilled.”

Gwyn has been climbing since she was 5 years old, when she climbed a wall at the Chanhassen Lifetime Fitness. She said it was love at first climb.

“I went to Lifetime, saw the rock climbing wall, climbed it and loved it,” she said.

Gwyn practices two to three times a week and trains with local completive climbers,

Kyle Struthers from Midwest Climbing Academy in Minneapolis and professional climber Kyra Condie from St. Paul, who has been to the world championships.

“It was amazing to see a girl her age work that hard and be that determined,” said Gwyn’s father Jon Noller. “To see her determination and will has been very amazing. We’re very proud of her.”

Gwyn said that it has been difficult to master bouldering movements and falling. She said the biggest thing she overcame was the dyno movement, which is propelling or jumping from one location to another.

“I’ve learned there’s always next time,” Gwyn said. “ You have to remember to try hard!”

“One of the biggest things she had to overcome, and we saw this with school, was bouldering is all about failure,” her father said. “You’re going to fail a billion times more than you will succeed. She could work three weeks on a project and never get to the top. I think for her it was a mental deal not being able to do the route every time. She would get bummed out, but it’s OK to fail, it’s good to fail. It motivates you to try harder. I think it was a huge breakthrough for her and she took that monkey off her back. Both for climbing and school.”

Now that bouldering season is complete, Gwyn will now begin top ropes training, which is climbing with a ropes route already in place.

Gwyn said her goal is to eventually make it to the Olympics. She said, “It would be really cool!”

