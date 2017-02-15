ACT practice test opportunities available Feb. 18 through April 15

This April, all Minnetonka High School juniors will have the opportunity to take the American College Test, as a requirement of graduation. While there is no minimum score to fulfill the high school graduation requirement, the scores are reportable for college admission purposes. The April 19 test at the high school will be administered during the school day.

Taking an ACT practice test can help students prepare for this important testing date. College tutors will offer a series of free practice test opportunities to help gauge readiness for the actual test. These practice tests will introduce the test and help the student become more familiar with the structure, sectors and content of the ACT.

The practice tests will replicate the actual test environment, timing and rules. After completion, each test will be scored and a consult with the student will be provided to discuss results and suggested strategies for improvement.

Practice tests begin at 9 a.m. and finish around 12:15 p.m. Exams are scored by the following Monday.

Practice test dates include Feb. 18, March 18 and April 15 at Excelsior Learning Center: 478 Water St.; Feb. 25, March 11, March 25 and April 8 at Edina Learning Center: 3948 West 50th St.; and March 4 and April 1 at Wayzata Learning Center: 850 Mill St.

To register, contact College Tutors at 952-285-7667.