Wayzata boys vie for state title

Nordic skiers on roll after winning section

Going into the State Boys Nordic Skiing Meet Thursday, Feb. 16, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Wayzata is among the favorites.

“My guess is that it will come down to Wayzata, Minneapolis Southwest and Stillwater,” said Wayzata head coach Larry Myers. “Southwest is the defending state champion and certainly a very good team. Any of the three teams could have a great day and win.” Section 6 Nordic skiing champion Anders Sonnesyn from Wayzata competes Feb. 8 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington. (Photo by Mark Trockman – trockstock.com)

Speaking of great days, the Trojans were nearly flawless in the Section 6 Meet Feb. 8 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.

Wayzata won the meet with 393 points, far outshining Armstrong (345) and Orono (344). Armstrong advances to state along with Wayzata.

Individually, the Trojans dominated with four of the top five finishers. Junior Anders Sonnesyn repeated as the Section 6 champion with a 10K time of 24:58. Second place went to another Wayzata junior, Luc Golin, who reached the finish line in 25:20.3. Right behind him in 25:20.8 was Trojan freshman James Schneider. Wayzata senior Dan Urke placed fifth in 26:47.

Two members of the supporting cast finished in under 29 minutes. Seniors Joshua Halverson (28:04) and Alex White (28:29) did their part in making it a great day for the Wayzata boys. Thomas Golin was not able to ski at sectionals, but could be back for state. Alternate Jack Olson took Golin’s place in the section lineup.

“Everyone on our team gave everything that was expected … and more,” Myers observed.

Taking a look at the individual competition for state, Myers said, “Obviously, I’d like to see Anders and Luc finish 1-2, and James should be right up there, too. The Southwest kid [William Foss-Kerker] is the biggest challenge.”

Wayzata Girls

Since the Wayzata girls finished third in Section 6, they will not advance to state as a team. However, three skiers will represent the Trojans at state as individuals.

They are senior Jaycie Thomsen and the McCollor sisters, Mara, a sophomore, and Lauren, an eighth-grader.

Mara McCollor placed second in the section behind Hopkins senior captain Renae Anderson. Thomsen placed ninth in the section and Lauren McCollor came in 16th.

Armstrong won the Section 6 team championship with 381 points and Hopkins claimed the other state berth with 378. Wayzata’s top three led the Trojans to a third-place finish with 352 points.

Orono (319) and Benilde-St. Margaret’s (313) rounded out the top five.

“We were somehow hoping to slip in as the second qualifier,” said Myers. “But the Hopkins girls had a great day.”

Looking to the State Meet, Myers called the Armstrong girls virtually unbeatable. The Falcons won the Section 6 title without their top skier, and she is expected back in the lineup for state.

