Sales and catering managers hired for The Hotel Landing in Wayzata

Hay Creek Hotels announces the hiring of Kim Nevins as sales manager and Danielle Gomis as catering manager for The Hotel Landing, which is under construction in downtown Wayzata.

Nevins has more than 30 years of experience in Minnesota’s hospitality industry and served most recently as the director of sales and marketing for the Crowne Plaza St. Paul-Riverfront.

Gomis has 21 years of experience in the hospitality industry with a focus on catering and events at luxury hotels. She served most recently as onsite coordinator and trip director for Morley Companies.

The Wayzata hotel is anticipated to open in May, and will feature 92 guest rooms and suites, a two-story restaurant with outdoor seating, a private dining room and contemporary bar, as well as upscale meeting and banquet facilities. The building will also contain 31 luxury residential condominiums.

Info: thehotellanding.com