Plymouth Police report for Feb. 2-8

These were among the 45 incident and arrests from Feb. 2-8 from the Plymouth Police Department:

Feb. 2

– Officers responded to report of a motor vehicle crash near Highway 55 and Vicksburg Lane and arrested one of the driver’s for DWI, test results .10.

– Officers responded to a noise complaint on the Vicksburg Lane and 10th Avenue North. One of the suspects was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and the other suspects were cited for underage consumption.

– The suspect was arrested for stealing prescription medication from the residence on the 16900 block of 32nd Avenue.

Feb. 4

– The victim reported his vehicle was struck by the suspect vehicle. Officers located driver of suspect vehicle. Formal complaint charges are pending. Locations involved: Rockford Road and Larch Lane; and the 12000 block of 29th Avenue.

Feb. 5

– The complainant reported the business on the 14300 block of 28th Place received a counterfeit $10 bill.

– The victim’s vehicle was struck while parked in the parking lot on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane and witnesses were able to provide information on the striking vehicle.

– The victim reported a lock was cut and ladders and other items were stolen from his construction trailer on the 56th Ave and Cheshire Lane.

– Unknown suspect smashed the window on the victim’s vehicle on the 3600 block of Plymouth Boulevard and stole clothing and other items valued at approximately $600.

Feb. 6

– The victim reported her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked in the parking lot on the 2400 block of Fernbrook Lane.

– The victim reported unknown suspect stole her cell phone valued at $550 from the weight room on the 10600 block of 36th Avenue North.

Feb. 7

– The complainant reported unknown suspect stole a TV valued at $695 from the residence on the 18100 block of 13th Ave. Entry was gained through an unlocked window.

– The victim reported unknown suspect damaged his vehicle by putting an unknown substance in the gas tank on the 6100 block of Shenandoah Lane.

– The victim purchased an item off of Craigslist; however, the suspect never sent the item on the 14600 block of 34th Avenue. Loss of $300.

– The victim reported unknown suspect stole mail from her mailbox on the 12500 block of 59th Avenue.

– Suspects attempted to return merchandise previously stolen from another location and were advised they needed a receipt for any returns. As they were leaving the store on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane, one of the suspects fled the store with unpaid merchandise in the amount of $32.

Feb. 8

– A juvenile male student was cited for the theft of a cell phone on the 10600 block of 36th Avenue North.

– Unknown suspect stole a check from the victim’s mailbox on the 5000 block of Norwood Lane.