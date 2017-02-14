Minnetonka City Council considers liquor license for self-serve concept

New system would be first of its kind in Minnesota

By Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

The Minnetonka City Council is considering a liquor license application to serve wine and beer: not unusual for a lunch and dinner restaurant. What is unique, however is the method of serving alcoholic beverages. The proposed establishment at 1700 Plymouth Road would use a high-tech self-serve system for dispensing the beverages without typical wait staff such as servers and bartenders.

Doug Sams is owner of two existing Greenfield Natural Kitchen locations in Minneapolis and the applicant for the business’s proposed Minnetonka location, which would be the first to serve wine and beer.

He explained that the iPourIt system has special locks in place to ensure compliance to laws and regulations.

Patrons would be required to show a valid ID to a staff member, called an “ambassador,” and present a credit or debit card, at which point the patron would receive a radio-frequency identification wristband. Each wristband would be equipped with a unique customer identification. The tap mechanism would only unlock in the presence of a valid RFID, while the computer would track the amount each customer pours, limited to 48 ounces of beer per day, Sams said. The ambassador would oversee the operation of the system, ensuring compliance. Patrons would also be required to obtain a clean glass from the ambassador for each pour as a further precaution against misuse.

Sams added that the 26,000 square foot establishment would make most of its sales on food, with just 13 percent of income anticipated from wine and beer.

The appeal, he said, would be to reduce wait times for patrons, compared with traditional beverage service, as well as allowing smaller pours so customers can sample a variety of products.

“The appeal is the journey of discovery. This is not a bar,” Sams said. “It’s for aspirational people looking for a healthy food menu.”

Additional staff, approximately 12-14 people at peak hours, would be present to bus tables and bring food, but would also help promote proper use of the pouring systems, preventing customers from unauthorized sharing of RFIDs or beverages at the table.

While no current Minnesota businesses utilize the iPourIt or similar automated systems, Sams said restaurants in neighboring states have implemented the technology.

Council members said considering the concept would be valuable for the city as there might be similar instances of technology used in future applications.

“I think is an interesting concept. One of the things it may do is cause us to look at and tweak our best practices as this new technology is coming into the market,” Councilmember Brad Weirsum said.

Community Development Director Julie Wischnack suggested that some conditions might be added to the liquor licenses, including an automatic auditing of food-to-liquor ratios as well as more stringent inspections to ensure the new technology is compliant.

Although no decision was made, the council members expressed a willingness to consider the license.

“With this system, there’s a set limit … so as far as overserving clients, I think it’d be much much less likely to happen here than it would be in a traditional establishment,” said Councilmember Tim Bergstadt. “It’s an exciting prospect.”

The public hearing was continued to March 6 and city staff members were directed to meet with Sams to further discuss the concept.

Contact Gabby Landsverk at [email protected]