Hopkins Council approves SWLRT projects

By Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

The Hopkins City Council has approved a subordinate funding agreement with the Metropolitan Council for additional enhancements to the Southwest Light Rail Transit stations to be built in the city. The projects, costing the city a total of $771,584, would not otherwise be included in the base project but would benefit local infrastructure, city staff members said.

“We identified improvements that we felt were necessary to fully connect the station area to the rest of the community and really set them up for development into the future,” said Community Development Director Kersten Elverum.

The council previously approved another funding agreement for various local improvements at its Jan. 3 meeting, for a Blake Road underpass and a staircase connecting Blake Road Regional Trail to the light rail station.

The agreement approved at the Feb. 7 meeting includes three major components.

The most substantial is 17th Avenue water and sewer connections, installing infrastructure along the newly-constructed road proposed in conjunction with the light rail line construction.

“It’s a major new infrastructure into our community, but was not planned to have sewer and water,” Elverum said. “We felt it was prudent to put sewer and water in when we build the new road so it doesn’t have to be torn up in the future to set the stage for new development.”

Another addition would be traffic signal improvements at Eighth Avenue and Excelsior Boulevard, coordinated with the Eighth Avenue Artery project.

Last, but not least, would be enhancements to the Downtown Hopkins Station plaza, including expanded irrigation systems, additional lighting and electrical work and upgraded pavement.

“Most of the plaza work is being constructed as part of the project,” Elverum said. “(The additions) will really enhance that plaza space.”

She added that those three additions represent the bulk of the city’s subordinate funding agreement commitment to the project. An additional proposal, for a storm water pond at Shady Oak Station, may be brought forward at a future meeting.

The cost to the city, Elverum explained, would be fixed regardless of what bids come in for the work, as part of the agreement.

Payment would be made to the Metropolitan Council in installments through February 2019.

“This is exciting. It’s so exciting to see this picking up speed and moving forward,” said Mayor Molly Cummings. “This is going to be terrific for Hopkins.”

In other business, the council introduced an ordinance that would allow businesses with on-sale liquor licenses for an on-sale public premises liquor license, allowing alcohol to be served at the Hopkins Center for the Arts for special events. Currently, a caterer’s license permits liquor sales in conjunction with food service. However, city staff wanted to allow a more flexible option that does not require food to be served.

The second reading of the ordinance is scheduled for the council’s Feb. 21 meeting. If approved, the ordinance would take effect March 2.

Contact Gabby Landsverk at [email protected]