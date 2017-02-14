Brown, Gorman, Sokolowski and punch tickets to state nordic meet

Benilde boys and girls and Park boys place among top skiers at Section 6 meet

St. Louis Park senior Jackson Sokolowski is headed back to the state nordic ski meet for the fourth time after a sixth place finish at the Section 6 meet at Hyland Park Reserve Feb. 8. Joining him is Benilde-St. Margaret’s freshman Charlotte Brown.

Orioles coach Doug Peterson said he hasn’t seen Sokolowski’s best race yet, but believes his final high school race will be it. “He’s ready to do it and he’s proven it by being right up there with the best in the state all season,” the coach said. “Being up there four times, that’s pretty good so he knows the courses so we expect him to have a nice day. The pressure is off so he can go up there and enjoy the moment.” Benilde-St. Margaret’s freshman Charlotte Brown finished sixth in the Section 6 meet at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington Feb. 8. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

There is a lot to see and do in the days leading up to state so Peterson believes staying relaxed will be a big help. “He’s a power skier and worked hard developing his muscle strength with our assistant coach David (Lindberg),” Peterson said and the course is a good fit for Sokolowski as a lot will be known once the starting lineup is released.

Sokolowski helped the Orioles finish 13th at state last season and his time of 32:39.3 was the third-best on the team and 80th overall. His six teammates on the state team graduated last season opening the door for him to take a leadership role this season.

“That’s been good for him,” Peterson said in addition to finding a confidence boost on the trail that comes from many top-three finishes.

Sections

Sokolowski turned in the fourth quickest classic time in 13:4.3 and his pursuit time of 26:48.1 was the sixth best result, 16 seconds ahead of Benilde-St. Margaret’s sophomore Keelan Gorman who also qualified for state.

Brown also qualified for state in the girls race with a sixth-place finish in 31:16.2 while the team was fifth with 313 points, 28 points ahead of St. Louis Park. Park sophomore Susanna Hu was four places and about 30 seconds out of qualifying for state by finishing 21st overall in 33:57.4.

“Being that close to qualifying was an eye opener for her,” Peterson said, adding Park’s youth this season should translate into more team success next winter.

Boys

Wayzata dominated the top of the standings en route to winning the team title. Junior Anders Sonnesyn edged classmate Luc Golin by 22 seconds to claim the pursuit title and freshman teammate James Schneider was third to help the Trojans sweep the top three spots on the podium and senior Dan Urke was fifth overall.

Wayzata edged Robbinsdale Armstrong by 48 points and third-place Orono by 49 points. Park garnered sixth place with 311 points, five points behind Hopkins and were ahead of seventh-place Benilde by 39 points.

Following Sokolowski, junior William Phelan was 20th overall in 28:11.6; sophomore Emmett Foner was 28th in 29:21.8; sophomore Cyrus Abrahamson was 39th in 31:51.2; junior Kurt Nysteun was 43rd in 32:22.8; senior Anders Nackerud was 54th in 35:47.5; senior Carter Schmelzle was 57th in 36:54.3.

Girls

Browns’s sophomore teammate Ava Schieffert was 22nd in 34:15.9, 18 seconds off of Hu.

Benilde grouped five of its skiers between 31st and 39th places including sophomore Erin Long in 31st and junior Tracey Renier in 32nd place. Senior Claudia Elsenbast was 34th place in 35:52.5.

Sophomore Abigail Sohm was 37th and junior Sammi Tarnowski was 38th place, two seconds apart.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected]