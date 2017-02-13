Included in the Wayzata police reports Jan. 31-Feb. 6 were these incidents:

Three motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one hit-and-run motor vehicle crash involving property damage, one fire/smoke, two fire alarms, one hazardous road condition, 10 other medical calls, eight wellbeing checks on adults, one civil matter, one trespass warning or order, two reports of disturbance, six reports of suspicion, one miscellaneous juvenile problem, four driving or traffic complaints, two animal complaints or checks, two calls to assist in child protection, three business alarms, three home alarms, one park violation and one call to assist another department.

Jan. 31 – A report of smoke in the area of the 600 block of Broad Road North in Orono. It was discovered that the smoke was coming from a permitted burn.

Jan. 31 – A report of a counterfeit check resulting in a $1,650 loss on the 900 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Jan. 31 – A report of identity theft resulting in a $370 loss on the 200 block of Dupont Street in Long Lake.

Jan. 31 – A 63-year-old Plymouth male was arrested for arrested for driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol content of 0.20 near the corner of Mill Street and Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.

Feb. 1 – A report of a theft resulting in a $216 loss on the 100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Feb. 3 – A report of an IRS scam resulting in a $850 loss on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Feb. 3 – A 47-year-old Bayfield female was arrested for driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 near the corner of County Road 101 and 8th Avenue in Plymouth.

Feb. 3 – A report of an attempted robbery on the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard West in Long Lake. A gun was implied, but not seen.

Feb. 5 – A report of a domestic assault on the 400 block of Highcroft Road. Charges are pending.