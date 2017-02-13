Arts & Entertainment • Community & People VIDEO and PHOTOS: Record turnout for Wayzata’s 33rd Chilly Open Published February 13, 2017 at 2:17 pm By Jason Jenkins Sun Sailor video by Jason Jenkins A group of Chilly Open golfers dress as Scrabble pieces Feb. 11 to match this year’s “favorite games” theme. The sold-out golf tournament on Wayzata Bay hosted 1,500 golfers, a record for the event. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) A golfer sends a ball over an obstacle Feb. 11 on one of the holes at the Chilly Open golf tournament on Wayzata Bay. The Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce event debuted in 1984 and it has become one of Wayzata’s longest-running community events. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) A group of Chilly Open golfers gather for a group photo Feb. 11 on Wayzata Bay. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) A golfer prepares to take his next shot Feb. 11 at the Chilly Open on Wayzata Bay. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Chilly Open attendees were invited to play a life-sized version of Hungry Hungry Hippos Feb. 11 on Wayzata Bay. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) This year’s sold-out Chilly Open golf tournament on Feb. 11 invited 1,500 golfers to drive, chip and putt their way across three nine-hole courses carved into the ice on Wayzata Bay. Golfers brought their own hockey sticks, tee-ball bats and golf clubs and dressed to fit the “favorite games” theme. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Ozzy the bulldog joins the fun Feb. 11 for the 33rd annual Chilly Open golf tournament on Wayzata Bay. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Four guest judges sample chili from local restaurants competing in this year’s Chilly Open chili cook-off. From left, Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox, WCCO’s Jason DeRusha, Bellecour owner and chef Gavin Kaysen and Stephanie March of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Primo Plates & Pours of Long Lake was among the many area restaurants that competed in this year’s chili cook-off Feb. 11 during Wayzata’s Chilly Open. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Minnetonka resident Denise Nelson and her puppy Meekah stop into the 19th Hole Hospitality Tent Feb. 11 to sample chili from local restaurants during the Chilly Open golf tournament and chili cook-off competition. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)