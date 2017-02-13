Arts & EntertainmentCommunity & People

Victor Donato Mardi Gras gala draws more than 220 attendees

(Left to right) Katie Warner, Rory Merlino, Anna Donato, Jen Jamar, Mykl Roventine, and Maria Donato enjoy the Mardi Gras gala Feb. 3 at Mississippi Gardens. (Submitted photos by Angelina’s Photography)
The Victor Donato Foundation hosted its annual Mardi Gras gala Feb. 3 at Mississippi Gardens in Brooklyn Park. The gala raised around $17,000 for the night, and was part of an ongoing fundraising effort for local causes like PRISM Food Shelf, Avenues for Homeless Youth, and a refurbishing of Hollingsworth Park in Robbinsdale, which is slated for 2017.