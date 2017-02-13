Victor Donato Mardi Gras gala draws more than 220 attendees

< > (Left to right) Katie Warner, Rory Merlino, Anna Donato, Jen Jamar, Mykl Roventine, and Maria Donato enjoy the Mardi Gras gala Feb. 3 at Mississippi Gardens. (Submitted photos by Angelina’s Photography)

The Victor Donato Foundation hosted its annual Mardi Gras gala Feb. 3 at Mississippi Gardens in Brooklyn Park. The gala raised around $17,000 for the night, and was part of an ongoing fundraising effort for local causes like PRISM Food Shelf, Avenues for Homeless Youth, and a refurbishing of Hollingsworth Park in Robbinsdale, which is slated for 2017.