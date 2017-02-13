Vendors wanted for upcoming Plymouth events

The City of Plymouth is accepting vendors for two popular upcoming events – the Plymouth Home Expo and Bark in the Park.

To obtain vendor application forms or for more information, contact the parks and recreation department at 763-509-5200 or go to plymouthmn.gov/vendors.

The Plymouth Home Expo is 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 7 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at the Plymouth Creek Center Fieldhouse, 14800 34th Ave. N. The city seeks exhibitors who offer expertise, attractions and products or services in the areas of yard and garden, home improvement and locally produced merchandise.

For more information about the event, visit plymouthmn.gov/homeexpo.

Bark in the Park is an all-about-dogs event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd. The event offers opportunities for pet supply companies, dog rescue organizations, groomers, veterinarians and more to engage with pet lovers – and their four-legged friends. Vendors may display and sell products and offer services at the event, and may host non-aggressive dogs at their booth.

For more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/barkinthepark.