Scott R. Luse

Luse, Scott R. Born October 17, 1957 to parents Roy (Jane) Luse and Marlene (Tom) Barclay of Minnetonka. He was the third son and beloved brother to siblings Tom (Sue) Luse of Eagan, the late David (Julie) Luse of Eden Prairie, and Cheri Thompson of Wayzata.

Scott passed away peacefully on December 18, 2016, after a brief illness. Scott touched many lives with his wit, unconditional love and kindness as witnessed by all who were a part of his final days.

A memorial service was held to honor Scott’s life on Friday, Feb. 10, 2016 at 2:00 pm at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the daughters of Scott Luse, distribution of which will be determined at a later date.

