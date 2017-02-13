‘Million Dollar Quartet’ last jam is Saturday, Feb. 18

< > Left to right, Eric Morris (Jerry Lee Lewis), Matt Tatone (Carl Perkins), Frank Joseph Moran (Elvis Presley), and Eric Sargent (Johnny Cash), from the Old Log Theatre’s production “Million Dollar Quartet,” recreate a famous photo from Dec. 4, 1956. (Photo courtesy of the Old Log Theatre)

The Old Log Theatre’s smash hit rock musical “Million Dollar Quartet” will be jamming for the last time at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 in Greenwood.

“Million Dollar Quartet” is directed by R. Kent Knutson and musically directed by Kyle Picha. The Tony award winning musical is set on Dec. 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash (Eric Sargent), Jerry Lee Lewis (Eric Morris), Carl Perkins (Matt Tatone), and Elvis Presley (Frank Joseph Moran) together at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee.

The legendary quartet was brought together by Sun Records’ founder and the “father of rock ‘n’ roll,” Sam Phillips (Paul Rutledge). Phillips, who was responsible for launching the careers of each of these superstars, brought the four legendary musicians together for the first and only time. The resulting evening became known as one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll jam sessions in history.

“At the time these four iconic music legends were coming together to make rock and roll history at Sun Records, Don Stoltz, was gathering actors from across the country and building his vision of professional theatre here on the shores of Lake Minnetonka,” said Knutson, “With ‘Million Dollar Quarter’, we are able to combine the story and music of that night Dec 4, 1956 with this theaters 76 year history of shows and bring back the magic of a time gone by, but never forgotten.”

The cast had the enormous pressure of embodying their legendary musical counterparts.

Tatone said, “We were told by the director to not be impersonators and instead find the fire or the vibe of your character and live in that and put that into yourself as an actor.”

Tatone, who played Carl Perkins, describes him as the founder of rock-n-roll who paved the way for the other legendary musicians who came through Sun Records. Despite his influence, Perkins was also the most forgotten. Perkins’ best-known song is “Blue Suede Shoes.”

Tatone said he prepared by watching videos of Perkins and reading autobiographies.

“Carl was a character I learned about by tracing back the family trees of music,” Tatone said. “I learned a ton about him for this role because I didn’t know very much about him at all.”

Perkins was the founder of rock and roll. He helped influence Bob Dylan, Chuck Berry and The Beatles. Paul McCartney once said, “If there were no Carl Perkins, there would be no Beatles.”

“I heard about Carl and his influence but he was kind of a guy who was a little bit forgotten about after 1960,” Tatone said. “The musicians though did not forget about him. He was a musicians’ musician.”

Paul Rutledge, who plays Sun Records manager Sam Phillips, said the manager was responsible for the rock and roll influence. “Sam’s not as iconic,” he said. “People know his influence on music but not the man.”

Rutledge said that Phillips also forgot about Perkins and traded him for bigger names like Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.

In “Million Dollar Quartet” Perkins goes to Phillips after he signed on all the other musicians except him and said, “You gave up on me Mr. Phillips.

“Its a very accurate statement,” Rutledge said. “That’s true and Sam Phillips acknowledged it and it was one of the biggest things he regretted in his producing career.”

Tatone said that playing Carl Perkins has been a once in a lifetime opportunity and has allowed him to give more of a voice to Carl Perkins.

“This has been an amazing experience for me personally,” Tatone said. “It has been so much fun being a character that everyone knows and loves right off the bat. I’ve never been on stage before where people are cheering for you and your music from the very beginning. There defiantly is an expectation, and the bar is raised.”

Frank Joseph Moran, who plays Elvis Presley, said, “I felt enormous pressure playing Elvis. I tried to work pass the character of Elvis and really look at Elvis at the beginning of his career when he was fresh faced and excited. I tried to find that energy and I had to let go.”

Moran said he practiced the physical characteristics of Presley the most, such as playing guitar high and shaking his hips. He studied Presley’s music from “Heartbreak Hotel” to “Hound Dog.”

“We’re not impersonators but I took it to look like him as much as possible because Elvis is the most judged,” Moran said.

Eric Morris who plays Jerry Lee Lewis in “Million Dollar Quartet” said this production is made for the music fans and that’s really what motivated his performance.

“I want to entertain them more than ever,” Morris said. “This show is for the fans.”

Morris took on the iconic role of Lewis buy studying his musical influences from gospel to blues. Lewis is best known for his songs “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On,” “Great Balls of Fire”, “Breathless” and “High School Confidential.”

Lewis was a wild rock’n’roller and was characterized by his larger than life persona. Morris said he relied on others opinions of him to form the character.

“The music really lived in him more than any other artists,” Morris said. “He was revolutionary in the way he played the piano and the way performed on stage. Jerry was actually scary sometimes the way he attacked the piano and he threw stuff.”

Once Lewis even lit a piano on fire when he was on a tour with Chuck Berry because Lewis didn’t want Berry to close the show.

“His music is very relevant,” Morris said. “Jerry was punk rock before there was punk rock. Elvis was rock n roll but Jerry pushed that head-banger style to the forefront. We wouldn’t have a lot of the music we have today.”

The only woman in the production is Presley’s girlfriend Dyanne, played by Mollie Fischer. Dyanne’s real name was Marilyn Evans. She was a dancer who dated Elvis for a few months.

The only basis she had for her character was the recording of the night of Dec 4, 1956. Fisher said she took a lot of liberties and decided to use her character to influence the men in the group.

“Its nice to have one woman on stage in a group of men because it test them and their characters, their music and persona’s and how you treat a woman,” Fisher said. “She brings a little bit of femininity on stage and to me she was on the cutting for her time.”

“Million Dollar Quartet” showcases a number of hit songs including: “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

Joshua Ackerley, who plays Carl’s brother Jay Perkins, said this was his first production. Ackerley has mainly been involved in musical concerts and has performed in the music pit at the Old Log.

Jay Perkins was a bass player who was known for playing with his brother Carl. Perkins was not at Sun Records during the infamous night and in fact died months earlier due to injuries sustained in a car accident. His brother Carl ended up slipping into a deep depression that affected his music forever.

Ackerley said he mainly focused on the music for the part.

“The biggest thing with my role is I had to be the first bass player to be in the rockabilly,” he said.

“You have to spin your history back of the instrument itself of bass, guitar, drums, and you have to think about if your playing music in the 1950s and think I’ve never heard a lot of the things but I’ve heard then as myself,” Tatone added. “So I have to take back the bar that has been raised and lower it artificially to make it sound like I’m cutting edge while at the same time have that old fashioned classic sound. That’s very hard balance to find and it’s also very interesting to have to do that. All of us had to put ourselves in that time frame.”

Ackerley said he focused on learning how to play his instrument and how it affected the quartet.

“The roll of the bass player is to provide something that fills the spectrum but not be noticeable,” he said. “My job, like drama, is to push everybody because we’re the rhythmic and foundation of everything, but everyone else fills in the harmonics of everything.”

The production of “Million Dollar Quartet” honors the historic day in music, Dec 4, 1956. The cast said this day will forever be remembered in music history.

“This night brings to light the importance of the time and place, which is Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee,” Rutledge said. “This city was where rock and roll was born. It was this combination of rhythm and blues from the south and coming was pop music and hillbilly music. It was a clash of cultures and if you want to get into the metaphor of America being a melting pot, Memphis was the melting pot for music. It created rock and roll.”

He added, “Is mind-blowing that these guys were just stars for Sun Records, which was a small label, and they became stars of the music industry worldwide.”

“That night shows that music is a labor of love, a labor of collaboration,” Morris said. “It was a fluke that they were all there that night, but whey were there for the same reason and embracing the same love.”

“It was a fluke, but it was also a product of how things were so much different back then,” Tatone said. “This would never happen nowadays. Like four people coming to Virgin Records just by happen stance. That was a sign of the times and also it really spoke to how much smaller the music scene was.”

“It was a humbling space as well,” Fischer said. “When they didn’t perform in this space or jamming, it’s them as musicians and not Elvis trying to be a rock star. It was them in a normal situation where they don’t have to be an icon. It was a humble space for them to just be musicians.”

“Million Dollar Quartet” ends 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Performances times are Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

For more information visit oldlog.com or by call 952-474-5951 (toll free 1-866-653-5641).

The Old Log Theatre is located at 5185 Meadville St., Greenwood.

The cast of “Million Dollar Quartet” can be seen in a number of upcoming projects.

Tatone will be on stage in “Flanagan’s Wake” March 2-25 at Camp Bar in St. Paul. For more information visit camp-bar.net/wake.

Rutledge will be performing “The Boy and Robin Hood” May 23-June 11 with Trademark Theater. The production will perform at The Ritz Theater in Minneapolis. For more information visit trademarktheater.org.

Morris will be performing in the folk opera “Twisted Apples” March 17-19 at the Northfield Arts Guild Theater. For more information visit bit.ly/2krbI50.

Ackerley will be performing “Sisters of Swing” at the History Theater. For more information visit historytheatre.com.

Fischer will be performing in “Westside Story” April 4-16 at The Ordway in St, Paul. For more information visit ordway.org.

Fischer will also be returning to the Old Log Theatre June 2-10 in “Ghost” with Moran and Ackerley. For more information visit oldlog.com.

Contact Paige Kieffer at [email protected]