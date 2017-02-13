Legislators propose legalizing recreational marijuana in MN

By Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

DFL lawmakers hosted a press conference Feb. 9 in St. Paul to discuss proposed legislation to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota.

Rep. Jon Applebaum, who represents House District 44B, including Plymouth, Minnetonka and Woodland, introduced the bill, which would allow the cultivation and sales of marijuana for personal use in the state, limited to adults 21 and older in a manner similar to alcohol. Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester, left, announced plans for legislation to legalize recreational marijuana use in Minnesota, along with Rep. Jon Applebaum, DFL-Plymouth. (Sun Sailor photos by Gabby Landsverk)

Applebaum cited statistics that 10 to 21 percent of Minnesotans already use the drug on a regular basis. Taxation and regulation of a legal cannabis industry would provide a large amount of funds.

“This is a billion dollar opportunity for a made in Minnesota economy,” Applebaum said.

Applebaum said the proposal would apply proceeds from marijuana sales to funding public education in the state.

Under the proposed bill, Minnesotans could legally use, possess or purchase up to one ounce of marijuana for personal use. The bill also lays out a framework for the licensure and regulation of marijuana cultivation, harvesting, processing and retail sale, which would begin in 2019, according to a press release. Use of marijuana in public places, as well as operating a motor vehicle under its influence, would remain illegal.

Applebaum said ending marijuana prohibition is an increasingly popular concept across the nation, as the drug has been proven to be objectively non-dangerous, with no possibility for fatal overdose.

“There’s an incredible epidemic of drugs that are actually serious and actually ruin people’s lives. Marijuana is not one of them,” Applebaum said, citing widespread and devastating use of opioids and methamphetamine across Minnesota. `

Rep. Tina Liebling, House District 26A and from Rochester, announced plans to introduce legislation for a constitutional amendment ending marijuana prohibition in Minnesota.

“I do think this belongs in the Constitution because it’s about giving Minnesotans a right that I think they should have, that they think they should have,” Liebling said. “I think we should have a right to use cannabis for personal use.”

Rep. Jason Metsa, House District 6B and from Virginia, proposed a similar amendment, suggesting Minnesota could use Colorado’s legislative language as a model for legalization, encouraging citizens to make their voices heard in determining policies.

“This is a conversation starter,” he said.

If approved, the measure would be brought before voters on the November 2018 ballot.

Liebling added that tax and other proceeds from the legal sale of cannabis would be directed to chemical dependency programs, medical health education and treatment, helping to mitigate potential harm from use.

“I would never say cannabis is harmless, but I do believe prohibition of cannabis is much more harmful,” Liebling said. She cited the “experiment” of alcohol prohibition in America and its social, criminal and health consequences for the public.

Law enforcement data from 2015 shows 6,829 arrests in Minnesota for marijuana, more than a third of total drug arrests, Liebling cited. She estimated as much as $137 million each year is used for enforcement of marijuana prohibition in Minnesota.

“That’s pretty stunning when you think of all the resources used that could be used (instead) to go after other kinds of crime,” she said.

Liebling added that prohibition also perpetuates racial inequality, causing a disproportionate incarceration of minorities.

FBI statistics from 2008 reveal that black users of marijuana are arrested at a rate 9.8 times higher than white users, she said, despite only slightly higher rates of use.

The Star Tribune reported that Gov. Mark Dayton said he would oppose measures to legalize recreational marijuana, and members of the press queried whether such legislation could find the support to pass with a Republican majority.

When asked if the legislation is politically-motivated to give a more populist edge to Democrats, Metsa and others stated it was not about politics.

“I don’t think this is a Republican or a Democratic issue,” he said.

Currently, no Republicans have stepped forward to support or co-author the legislation.

Applebaum added that he’s received hundreds of messages of support since announced the legislation, a majority of which is in support of legalizing cannabis use.

“It’s an issue that a lot of people care about, of all political stripes,” he said. “If you really care about freedom and liberty … then extend that freedom and liberty to what people do in the comfort of their own home.”

Legislators at the conference were asked if they personally used marijuana recreationally, or had in the past. All but Hausman conceded past use but said they no longer consume the drug.

Liebling said that is not relevant to the legislation, however.

“It’s not about whether I have an interest in personal use, it’s about the many, many Minnesotans who do have an interest in personal use,” she said.

She said she welcomes all the introduction of other bills and ideas to end prohibition and looks forward to continuing debate.

“All of us believe that a lot of discussion needs to take place,” Liebling said. “There are a lot of questions we’ll need to be wrestling with as the conversation moves forward.”

Contact Gabby Landsverk at [email protected]