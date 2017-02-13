Community briefs

Spaghetti dinner, silent auction at Peace Feb. 26

The public is invited to a home-cooked Italian meal of spaghetti and meatballs, chicken Parmesan, salad and dessert 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 Peace Lutheran Church, 3695 County Rd. 101, Plymouth.

Vegetarian and gluten free options available. A free-will offering will be taken to cover the cost of food.

All proceeds will go to support the summer children’s, youth and family ministries at the church. There will also be a silent auction and dessert sale as part of the fundraiser.

Come for delicious food, fun games and fellowship! This event is open to all in the community.

Visit peaceofplymouth.org for more information.

DFL SD44 meeting Monday, Feb. 27 at Ridgedale Library

DFL Senate District 44 will host a free progressive action fair 5:30-8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27 in the RHR Room at the Ridgedale Library, 12601 Ridgedale Dr., Minnetonka. Local residents are invited to attend for opportunities to meet local DFL organizations and other nonprofit and grassroots organizations.

For pre-registration and more information, go to dflsd44.org.

Westside Progressives to discuss today’s role of journalism Feb. 21

University of Minnesota journalism faculty member and Pulitzer Prize winner Chris Ison will be the featured speaker at the Tuesday, Feb. 21 meeting of the Westside Progressives, a non-partisan educational forum that encourages civil and thoughtful discussion about progressive issues.

Ison, a former Star Tribune reporter and editor, will discuss the roles of print, TV, radio, and social media play in today’s society, and what the future holds for journalism.

Ison won a Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting in 1990 for a series of stories on arson and links between the St. Paul Fire Department and profits from arsons and suspicious fires. He was the assistant managing editor for investigative projects at the Star Tribune from 2001-2004. He was a reporter at the paper for 15 years, working on the investigative team, and, earlier, covering federal agencies, local government and gambling. He teaches courses in news reporting and writing, investigative reporting, and media ethics at the university and has co-authored a book, “Media Ethics Today: Issues, Analysis, Solutions.”

Westside Progressives meets on the third Tuesday of each month at the Church of the Epiphany, at Schmidt Lake Road and Nathan Lane in Plymouth. $10 lasagna/salad dinner. 6 p.m. doors open, 6:15 dinner, 6:45-8 p.m. program.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/westsideprogressives.