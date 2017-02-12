Groveland Elementary students learn about India during World Culture Week

< > All Groveland Elementary classes, including Sarah Rahn’s third-grade class, decorated peacocks for World Culture Week that focused on India. Peacocks are the national bird of India. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer)

Groveland Elementary students were introduced to Indian lifestyles Feb. 6-10 at the annual World Culture Week.

“We have always believed in global learning for our kids,” said Principal Dave Parker. “World Culture Week is for all learners and aligns well with district’s vision that starting at a young age, we broaden children’s awareness of the world.”

This is the 21st year the Groveland PTA and parents have worked together to help students understand the complexities and wonders of cultures. This year, students “traveled” to India via a common space transformed with interesting displays, where they could see, touch, feel and play with authentic items—everything from bracelets and spices to python skin and toys. Week co-chair Julie Olson collected items from museums and other sources for the sensory table. Students shared photos from their own trips to India and families shared their personal treasures and knowledge about the country.

“We have so much interest in World Culture Week,” said Leah Greenley, co-chair of the event. “Our parents build the structures, locate props and volunteer to teach from their own experiences.”

Groveland parent Radhika Rao presented history lessons to small groups of children seated inside a tent made of colorful fabrics from India.

“World Culture Week shows the kids that there’s more to life than just elementary school,” said Greenley. “They see how diverse our world really is.”

On Thursday, Feb. 9, students and families attended the open house to tour the displays, learn together and sample authentic Indian food, including curry, basmati rice and samosas.

“As a district, we are committed to providing experiences that integrate authentic and real-world learning with global learning,” said Parker. “When you look around, this is an example of going deeper than a textbook, a workbook page or a Smartboard video.”

All six Minnetonka elementary schools schedule a similar week during the school year. PTA and PTO committees share props and ideas for making the learning experience for students.

-Compiled by Paige Kieffer. Contact Paige Kieffer at paige.kieffer@ecm-inc.com.