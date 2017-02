The Wayzata Symphony Orchestra will perform 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd.

The name of the concert is “Brahms Requiem” and will include the Two Rivers Chorale and Edina Chorale performing Johannes Brahms’ “Requiem Free.”

All Wayzata Symphony Orchestra performances are free and no tickets are required, but donations are accepted. The Wayzata Symphony Orchestra is a nonprofit organization.

Info: thewso.org