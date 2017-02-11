South Lake Minnetonka Public Safety Report: Jan. 16-Feb. 1

South Lake Police reports

Included in the South Lake Police reports were these incidents:

Jan. 19 – An individual on Smithtown Road in Shorewood reported someone had made fraudulent purchases using numerous credit cards, totaling $1,076.

Jan. 19 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 7 and Water Street in Shorewood. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 19 – Loud music complaint on Excelsior Boulevard, Excelsior.

Jan. 19 – Litchfield male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree driving while impaired and possession of a dangerous weapon after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Third Street and Morse Avenue in Excelsior.

Jan. 20 – An individual reported someone drove off without paying for gas on Highway 7 in Greenwood. Total loss $36.67.

Jan. 20 – Eden Prairie female was arrested for third-degree driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol content of 0.22 after she was stopped for a traffic violation near County Road 101 and Highway 7 in Minnetonka.

Jan. 21 – An individual reported someone had stolen their vehicle at Smithtown Road, Shorewood. Car valued at $5,000.

Jan. 21 – Loud music complaint on Excelsior Boulevar, Excelsior.

Jan. 22 – Suspicious vehicle reported on Birch Bluff Road, Tonka Bay. Officers checked the vehicle and found it to be unoccupied.

Jan. 22 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Water Street, Excelsior. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 23 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash at Greenwood Circle and Minnetonka Blvd, Greenwood. Minor injuries reported.

Jan. 24 – An individual reported someone had dinged his car door on Oak Street, Excelsior.

Jan. 25 – A vehicle and a school bus were involved in a crash at Garden Road and Minnetonka Blvd, Shorewood. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 25 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Noble Road and Grant Lorenz Road, Shorewood. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 25 – An individual reported a set of tires were stolen from his garage on Greenwood Circle, Greenwood. Total loss of $597.

Jan. 26 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Water Street in Excelsior. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 27 – Greenwood female was arrested for third-degree driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol content of 0.22 after she was stopped for speeding near Lilac Lane and Mill Street in Shorewood.

Jan. 28 – A female was arrested for an outstanding warrant on Highway 7 and Eureka Road in Shorewood.

Jan. 29 – Maple Grove male teen was arrested for fifth-degree possession on Shorewood Lane and Smithtown Road in Shorewood.

Jan. 29 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road in Shorewood. Minor injuries were reported.

Jan. 31 – Tonka Bay male was arrested for third-degree driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol content of 0.14 after he was stopped for an equipment violation near Third Street and Water Street in Excelsior.

Feb. 1 – Minneapolis male was arrested for first-degree driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol content of 0.138 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Highway 7 and Eureka Road in Shorewood.

Feb. 1 – A cement truck tipped over after losing control on thin ice at Smithtown Road and Boulder Bridge Drive in Shorewood.

Feb. 1 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash at George Street and Water Street in Excelsior. No injuries reported.

Feb. 1 – Loud music complaint on Island View Road in Shorewood.

Feb. 1 – An individual reported the theft of her purse on Manitou Road, Tonka Bay. Total loss $620.

Deephaven Police reports

Included in the Deephaven Police reports were these incidents: 175 citations were written and 90 radio calls.

There were 69 speeding citations, three driving after suspension citations, four driving after revocation citations, 95 verbal warnings, 34 written warnings, one case of driving while impaired, 15 medical calls, four car crashes, 16 alarms and four permits to acquire a handgun.

Deephaven Police assisted the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 10 times and Minnetonka Police two times.

Deephaven Police was assisted five times by the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, once by Minnetonka Police, once by Minneapolis Police, once by Orono Police and once by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Excelsior Fire District reports

Included in the Excelsior Fire District Jan. 16-29 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 16 – Medical at West Point Drive in Tonka Bay.

Jan. 16 – Carbon monoxide alarm at Marsh Point Drive in Shorewood.

Jan. 16 – Medical at Muirfield Circle in Shorewood.

Jan. 16 – Carbon monoxide alarm at Edgewood Road in Shorewood.

Jan. 17 – Mutual aid to Eden Prairie Fire.

Jan. 18 – Medical at Third Avenue in Excelsior.

Jan. 20 – Fire alarm at Second Street in Excelsior.

Jan. 20 – Medical at St. Alban’s Bay Road in Shorewood.

Jan. 22 – Medical at Mill Street in Excelsior.

Jan. 23 – Fire alarm at Excelsior Boulevard in Shorewood.

Jan. 23 – Medical at Division Street in Excelsior.

Jan. 23 – Medical at Hamilton Avenue in Deephaven.

Jan. 23 – Motor vehicle crash at Greenwood Circle and Minnetonka Boulevard in Greenwood.

Jan. 23 – Medical at Tee Trail in Shorewood.

Jan. 23 – Medical at Minnetonka Boulevard in Deephaven.

Jan. 24 – Medical at Tonka Bay Road in Tonka Bay.

Jan. 27 – Medical at Third Avenue in Excelsior.

Jan. 29 – Carbon monoxide alarm at Lakeview Avenue in Deephaven.

Jan. 29 – Medical at Second Avenue in Excelsior.

Jan. 29 – Mutual aid to Long Lake Fire.