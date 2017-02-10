St. Louis Park police blotter

These reports were filed Jan. 22-28 with the St. Louis Park Police Department.

Theft

• A purse and laptop were reported stolen from an automobile Jan. 23 on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

• A passport was reported stolen Jan. 23 on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South.

• Backpacks were reported stolen from an automobile or automobiles during multiple incidents Jan. 23 on the 4000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

• An iPad was reported stolen Jan. 23 on the 7500 block of West 22nd Street.

• A violin was reported stolen Jan. 24 on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South.

• A wallet was reported stolen Jan. 24 on the 6900 block of West 24th Street.

• A bicycle was reported stolen Jan. 24 on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

• Counterfeit money was reported Jan. 24 on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.

• Police made an arrest relating to a stolen vehicle after a traffic stop Jan. 25 at Sunset Ridge Road and West 34th Street.

• A wallet was reported stolen Jan. 26 on the 7900 block of West 28th Street.

• An MP3 player was reported stolen from an automobile Jan. 27 on the 6600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

• A purse was reported stolen from an automobile Jan. 27 on the 3500 block of Xenwood Avenue South.

• An automobile was reported stolen Jan. 28 on the 2600 block of Xenwood Avenue South.

Burglary

• Garage burglary was reported Jan. 25 on the 4400 block of West 25th Street.

Vandalism

• A lock box was reported stolen Jan. 24 on the 7300 block of Oxford Street.

• A window was reported damaged Jan. 24 on the 3000 block of Aquila Avenue South.

• A window was reported damaged Jan. 25 on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

Other

• Also reported were one threat, six assaults that led to at least four arrests, five domestic disputes, four incidents of driving under the influence, eight hit-and-run crashes involving property damage and 21 other thefts.