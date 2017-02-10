Scene & Heard: LEGO gives ‘Batman’ fans the hero they deserve

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer

While Marvel’s been busy the last few years making films, network TV shows and Netflix series that are fun, action-packed and tie into a larger, cohesive narrative, the DC Universe has splintered into two distinct pieces – fun, action-packed TV series and animated films and whatever it is they’re doing with Batfleck.

Yes, in 2016 alone we saw what could be three of the worst Batman-related films find their way to the big screen – “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “The Killing Joke” and “Suicide Squad.”

So, while the trailers were solid, and its “predecessor” (for lack of a better word) was outstanding, I remained cautiously optimistic about the prospects of “The LEGO Batman Movie.”

This incarnaiton of Batman (Will Arnett), was introduced to the LEGO world in 2014’s “The LEGO Movie” and made such an impression that he got his own standalone film.

As is always the case, Batman is a hero/loner/orphan who’s worried more about Gotham City and its residents than he is with his own personal happiness.

After calling on Batman to bring all of Gotham’s super criminals, including his arch nemesis The Joker (Zach Galifianakis), to justice, Police Commissioner Jim Gordon announces his retirement and turns the reigns of the Gotham P.D. over to his daughter, Barbara (Rosario Dawson).

Like her father, Barbara is a big fan of Batman, but she’s determined to work with him to keep the streets safe, rather than deferring to his brand of vigilante justice.

Despite his shock over her claims of not wanting him to run the show, Batman – now parading around as Bruce Wayne – finds himself smitten with the new police chief. So smitten, in fact, that he unknowingly finds himself agreeing to adopt local orphan, Dick Grayson (Michael Cera).

While Batman/Bruce is mooning over Barbara and adjusting to life as a “parent,” The Joker – hurt by Batman’s inability to acknowledge that he’s his greatest foe – sets out to form a super team of super villains – some from the DC Universe and others from other areas of pop culture – to take the caped crusader out once and for all.

In order to succeed in defeating The Joker’s grandest and most sinister plan to date, Batman must recognize that it’s not all about him and he must also face his deepest, darkest fears.

Simply put: “The LEGO Batman Movie” is a lot of fun. The jokes are often silly, but they should appease the children in the audience, as well as the overgrown children (myself included) that have long appreciated the campy style displayed in most of the pre-Christopher Nolan Batman universe.

The story is a positive one centering around friendship, family and teamwork – all qualities everyone could probably work on a bit. And for an added layer of fun, the movie pays homage to its predecessors in very subtle ways – a reference to Shark Repellent Bat Spray and Billy Dee Williams lending his voice to Two Face.

Speaking of voices, the outstanding voice cast is probably the highlight of the entire movie. I’m usually not an Arnett fan, but his voice is about as close to perfect for this incarnation of Batman as you’ll find. His voice is deep and intimidating, but it also has an air of cockiness and bravado that gives this Batman a distinct voice.

Not to be outdone, Cera brings his patented “awe shucks” quality to the young Grayson and Ralph Fiennes gives Alfred Pennyworth that classic sound he needs to be the ying to Batman’s yang.

Aside from the main characters, be ready for the likes of Jenny Slate, Conan O’Brien, Jason Mantzoukas, Jonah Hill, Seth Green, Doug Benson, and Channing Tatum.

When it’s all said and done, “The LEGO Batman Movie” dared do what the last few Batman and DC titles couldn’t – bring fun and entertainment back to the big screen. It should, and will be, rewarded mightily at the box office for its efforts.

★★★★ 1/2 of ★★★★★

Jared Huizenga is a freelance movie critic. Follow his work at www.facebook.com/JaredMovies.