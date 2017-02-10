Baumgartner & Lindberg lead Trojans hoops team

Seniors want to end painful state drought

The last time Wayzata played in the State Boys Basketball Tournament was 1959, and with any luck the long-awaited return trip might finally come the Trojans’ way this winter.

Coach Bryan Schnettler’s club has won 17 of its first 18 games this season, and the Trojans are a virtual lock to earn the top seed for the Section 6 Tournament in Class 4A. Wayzata boys basketball captains Gavin Baumgartner (12) and Ryan Lindberg (24) are ready to make a statement in postseason play. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Despite the great record, Schnettler is taking nothing for granted.

“There are five teams in our section who are good enough to win the championship,” he said. “Whoever is playing the best in March will be that team.”

Wayzata senior captains Gavin Baumgartner and Ryan Lindberg will do their best to make sure the Trojans break their 57-year state drought. Both are averaging 16 points a game this season, and they agree that individual scoring is secondary to team performance.

“If teams key on Gavin and me, we have other guys who can score,” said Lindberg. “Jacob [Beeninga] and Drew [Galinson] have been our leading scorer in several games. They deserve a bunch of credit for the pressure they put on our opponents’ guards, and Alex Jensen is holding down the middle.”

With that starting five, the Trojans have the edge against almost any team they play. And don’t forget their bench strength. When 6-6 Mitchell Faust comes in to give Jensen a rest, the Trojans are still tough in the middle. Six-five forward Bryce Hempel is a force on the boards and Ben Grosse is a big guard (6-3) who plays tough defense. Sophomore guard Luke Paulson comes on to handle the ball and shoot it.

“One of the keys is our depth,” said Lindberg. “We go nine deep.”

“Because of our depth, we don’t need the starters to play 30 plus minutes,” Baumgartner added.

Since Wayzata lost four starters to graduation last spring, some Wayzata fans had modest expectations for this team, but the players knew differently.

“We look at the season as a marathon,” said Baumgartner. “A marathon is 26.2 miles, and we have 26 regular-season games. Our goal is to go 1-0 every night.”

“As we get ready for the playoffs, we know we have to be ready every night,” said Lindberg. “You can be one and done. People outside our locker room probably didn’t expect us to be 17-1 at this point, but the players and coaches know what our potential is. Our team culture is to make the extra pass for the great shot.”

Lindberg might be the best outside shooter in the Lake Conference, and Baumgartner is also in that conversation, but neither feels he is better than coach Schnettler, who broke three-point shooting records when he played for the University of St. Thomas.

“In shooting contests with coach, he’ll almost always win,” said Lindberg.

“When we do our shooting drills, he is there to make sure we’re shooting at game speed,” said Baumgartner.

Lindberg plans to play for St. Thomas next season, while Baumgartner will join former Trojan teammate Johnny Beeninga at Minnesota State University-Moorhead.

Before they think too much about college ball, the Trojan captains want to end the state-tournament drought. They had a chance last season, but were upset by Cooper in the semifinals. Cooper, in turn, lost to Hopkins, which went on to win state. Hopkins’ only loss of the 2015-16 season was to Wayzata.

Turning the clock back to 1959, the Trojans used team play to win that title. Coach Jack Thurnblad stressed defense and ball movement, and yes, the Trojans made the extra pass for the great shot.

The similarities don’t end there. Ray Zitzloff, the star forward on the 1959 team, wears a crew cut similar to the one Baumgartner favors.

Guard Dean Sullivan, the leading scorer for the 1959 state champs, had a well-styled short hair cut similar to Lindberg’s.

The will to win of this year’s captains is similar to the will that Zitzloff and Sullivan displayed throughout the state-championship season.

“Ryan and Gavin are great leaders,” said Schnettler. “They set the tone and show the other players what our culture should be. Gavin flat-out plays harder than everyone we play against.”

