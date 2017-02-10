Artaria String Quartet to perform free concert Feb. 19 in Wayzata

Artaria String Quartet will return to Wayzata for a free performance 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in the chapel at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.

The program, titled “Russian Souvenirs,” will feature Beethoven’s Quartet Opus 59/2 and Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence” with guests artists Renee Skerik on viola and Laura Thielke on cello.

The group, which is considered Minnesota’s foremost teaching and performing string quartet, is known for lively performances that are well integrated with engaging commentary from the quartet members.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org