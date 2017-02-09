Wilkins adds to Wayzata pin total in mat clash

Biggest Trojan does his part

Going into the Lake Conference championship wrestling match between Eden Prairie and Wayzata Feb. 2 at the Eden Prairie High gym, Wayzata heavyweight Bryson Wilkins thought his match at the end of the night might determine the outcome.

“Our meet with Eden Prairie last year went down to the last match,” he said. “So I thought it would be close again.” Wayzata senior heavyweight Bryson Wilkins has his sights set on earning a place in the State Class AAA Wrestling Tournament. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

As the match unfolded, Wilkins couldn’t believe his eyes. Before he stepped on the mat, the Trojans had scored eight pins and were ahead in the team score 51-21.

At that point, Wilkins wanted to end it quickly, and he pinned Jacob Foss of Eden Prairie in the first period.

Wilkins used his strength to put Foss on his back and then he held his shoulders to the mat.

It was a typical match for Wilkins, who has 26 wins and only 5 losses thus far.

Wayzata head coach Eric Swensen described Wilkins as “a wrestler who goes about his business.”

Wilkins, who was one of Wayzata’s football captains last fall, could be described as a quiet leader. He never gets too high after a win or too low after a defeat.

Swensen has high hopes that his big heavyweight will qualify for state again this year.

“I am excited to see what he’ll do against the best competition in the state,” said Swensen.

Wilkins said, “I have the same goal I’ve had since the beginning of the season – to place at state.”

He may be on course to achieve that goal after going 4-0 in his four Lake Conference bouts this season.

Contact John Sherman at john.sherman@ecm-inc.com