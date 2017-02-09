Water main break affects Minnetonka High School

Minnetonka High School students and staff were affected Feb. 6 by a city water main break that was fixed by the end of the day.

“We have been working with the city as well as our facilities management to resolve the issues,” said Minnetonka Principal Jeffrey Erickson, in an email to parents and guardians. “We have running water and functioning restroom facilities in three areas of the high school as well as the Pagel center. While we recognize this is an inconvenience, we are able to hold regularly scheduled classes.

Nutrition services will be serving lunches as usual.”

Despite having only a few restrooms and water fountains, classes went on as normal.

